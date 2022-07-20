ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

Top high school running back Stacy Gage transfers from IMG Academy to Wharton (FL)

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

TAMPA, FLORIDA – The transfer train continued on Tuesday afternoon with a big one heading over to Wharton High School via IMG Academy .

Photo Stacy Gage, Twitter

Four-star rated by 247Sports, running back Stacy Gage announced via a Twitter graphic on Tuesday that he would be transferring to Wharton from IMG for the 2022 season. Gage is a Class of 2024 recruit and has several big time suitors on his trail, including Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and University of Southern California.

“First and foremost I’d like to give thanks to god and the entire coaching staff at IMG Academy," read the graphic from Gage. "I’m grateful beyond all measures to have gotten the opportunity to showcase my talent on a national platform. Thank you coach Miller and coach Sellers for the knowledge bestowed upon me. I am forever grateful for the time, effort and energy invested in me. With that being said, my family and I have made a decision to come back home to Tampa. I look forward to an opportunity to compete for a state title. I am excited to announce that I am transferring to Wharton High School.”

The Wildcats are coming off a 9-3 season from which they do return plenty of talent, including their leading rusher from a season ago in Arkese Parks. Parks rushed for 570 yards and will likely split time in the backfield with Gage. Gage isn’t the only player to have transferred in over the off-season, with former Carrollwood Day School quarterback Jackson Jensen (1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns in 2021) and former Tampa Catholic signal caller Luke Sather (345 yards, three touchdowns in 2021).

Wharton isn’t playing in an easy district in 2022, however, as head coach Mike Williams and his Wildcats will be in a loaded Class 3A-Metro, District 4 with 2021 Class 7A state runner-up Tampa Bay Tech , always tough Armwood and Freedom . The Wildcats will kickoff play on August 26th at home versus 2021 Class 6A state champion Jesuit .

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

#Img Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wharton High School#Wildcats#Carrollwood Day School
