Bungie is suing a Destiny 2 player for allegedly harassing the studio and making death threats toward specific employees who work at the developer. Bungie is one of the most well-known video game developers out there, largely thanks to its work on the Halo series before it eventually handed it off to 343 Industries so it could work on the Destiny series. Over its lengthy history, Bungie has been very in touch with its community and tried to be transparent, communicative, and engaged with those that play its games. Sadly, some folks have taken advantage of some of these Bungie employees making themselves known and accessible to the community and used it to send targeted harassment.

