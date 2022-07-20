ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP leaders ask abortion case judge to recuse herself

By Michigan Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Legislature’s Republican leaders want the judge who blocked enforcement of the state’s abortion ban to remove herself from the case. They’ve also called on Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher to lift her injunction and allow the ban to take effect. The motion filed...

The Associated Press

Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate on Wednesday proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions — a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy. The proposal will be taken up during a special legislative session that is scheduled to begin Monday, making Indiana one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The Indiana proposal would allow exceptions to the ban, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life. Republican state Sen. Sue Glick, who is sponsoring the bill, said the proposal would not limit access to emergency contraception known as the morning-after pill or limit doctors from treating miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Miami

Appeals court keeps Florida abortion law in effect

TALLAHASSEE — An appeals court Thursday allowed Florida's new 15-week abortion limit to remain in effect and signaled it will overturn a circuit judge's ruling that would have temporarily blocked the law. A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision, said abortion clinics and...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Judge rules against Louisiana trigger law banning abortion

July 21 (UPI) -- A Louisiana judge on Thursday ruled against a state trigger law that would have banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Baton Rouge-area Judge Don Johnson said Louisiana's trigger laws are too vague to be enforceable, siding with abortion rights groups that sued over the bans, The Advocate reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Week

Judge temporarily blocks Louisiana abortion ban

A judge ruled Thursday that Louisiana abortion clinics can keep operating until a lawsuit challenging the state's near-total abortion ban is resolved, reports The Associated Press. State district Judge Donald Johnson in Baton Rouge gave attorneys on both sides 30 days to work out their trial plans. Louisiana's "trigger" laws...
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Mississippi Abortion Clinic Drops Challenge to State's Ban After Sale

(Reuters) - The Mississippi abortion clinic at the heart of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on Tuesday dropped its bid to have the state's high court halt a near-total ban on the procedure after its building was sold. Jackson Women's Health...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress

Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

