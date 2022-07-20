ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chatsworth historic gardens revealed by heatwave

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraces of elaborate historic gardens have been revealed at Chatsworth due to the heatwave. The European style formal garden, known as a Great Parterre, was designed in 1699 for the 1st Duke of Devonshire. It was grassed over just 30 years later but...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK Heatwave: Village residents enter fifth day without water

Some residents in two Kent villages are entering a fifth day with no water or low pressure. Properties in Challock and Molash first saw disruption to their water supply at 14:00 BST on 16 July. On Tuesday night, South East Water apologised and said a water tanker had been brought...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

UK heatwave: Boy sent home from school for wearing shorts

The father of a schoolboy sent home for wearing shorts to class as England faced its hottest day so far this year says he is "fuming". Alan Freeman said he was "baffled" when his son, 14, came home to change. Heckmondwike Grammar School in West Yorkshire told the teenager to...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Heatwave: How to keep your home cool

There are extreme temperatures across most of the UK. Much of the health risk is from heat inside people's homes - so how can they be kept cool?. UK homes are designed to keep in warm air. To let in as much cold air as possible, open the windows overnight...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Abandoned dogs faced lingering death in heatwave, RSPCA says

Two "terrified" dogs were "callously left in a secluded spot" on the hottest day of the year, the RSPCA has said. The charity said the pair faced "a lingering death" before being found at midday near Macclesfield on Tuesday, as the UK dealt with record temperatures. A couple in a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chatsworth#Heatwave#Gardeners#Formal Garden#European#English#Eastmidsnews Bbc Co Uk
The Verge

The UK’s blistering heatwave is just the beginning

For the first time on record, parts of the UK are sweltering in temperatures that could soon reach 40 degrees Celsius (that’s over 104 degrees Fahrenheit for American readers). It’s the first time those temperatures have ever been forecast in the UK, according to the Met Office, which also issued its first-ever “Red Extreme” heat warning for parts of England. The warning kicked in today and lasts through tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Skin becomes canvas at World Bodypainting Festival

July 21 (UPI) -- The World Bodypainting Festival begins Thursday in Klagenfurt, Austria, bringing together hundreds of body painting artists and enthusiasts from around the globe. The three-day festival, which has been held at the Goethepark in Klagenfurt since 2017, features multiple competitions, stage shows and over 40 live bands....
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

UK heatwave: Thousands suffer power cuts after equipment overheats

Thousands of people are without power after "extreme" temperatures caused equipment to overheat. Almost 8,000 properties in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East do not have electricity, with some believed to have been off since Monday afternoon. Northern Powergrid said it was working hard to restore supply to affected homes...
ENVIRONMENT
therecipecritic.com

Frog Eye Salad

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This delicious frog eye salad is creamy, fluffy, and filled with pineapple, mandarin oranges, and marshmallows. It is perfect for bringing to any gathering or potluck. Trust me when I say this will fly off the table!
UTAH STATE
BBC

Cotswold Water Park drowning: Rescuer 'distraught'

A teenager who tried to rescue a young man who died after getting into difficulty in a lake said she was distraught she could not save him. Suni Stephenson was with her friends at Cotswold Water Park on Monday evening when a man in his 20s died. She said she...
ACCIDENTS
CNET

Keep Your Home Bug-Free This Summer With a Discounted Trap It

Summer is great, until the bugs start rolling in. Stop the bites before they happen with a Trap It bug trapper. The Trap It is safe and easy to use indoors. It traps mosquitos, gnats, flies and other pesky insects. And right now it's on sale for just $40 (save $30). Amazon is also offering an additional 20%-off coupon for a limited time, making it just $32.
PETS
cntraveler.com

8 Chic Seaside Hotels Where You Can Live Out Your Coastal Grandmother Dreams

An homage to Nancy Meyers movies and Martha Stewart, the coastal grandmother movement isn't just an internet aesthetic—it's a way of life. The term, coined by influencer Lex Nicoleta, refers to a design trend embodied by long weekends by the beach spent hunting for seashells; it's comfortable, hospitable, and calming. Whether you’re a coastal grandmother yourself or simply craving a getaway that taps into a love of chilled white wine, romance novels, chambray, and sun hats, look no further than these seaside hotels. From Southern-style hospitality in Florida to cozy cottages in Rhode Island and gorgeously landscaped islands in South Carolina, these properties feel as welcoming as a hug from an effortlessly chic grandmother.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver

A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
ACCIDENTS
Time Out Global

Rare Roman sarcophagus found in Vinkovci

Workers digging up a street in the Slavonian city of Vinkovci have come across a rare find. Buried beneath Zvonarska ulica for 2,000 years, a stone sarcophagus they discovered dates back to the Roman era. Today a modest railway town, Vinkovci was made a municipium by Hadrian in the early...
SCIENCE
The Daily South

Should You Wash New Sheets Before Using Them?

There is no feeling quite like slipping into a bed made up with brand new sheets. Whether it's the fact that no one else has slept in them or that they're a little luxury just for you, there's something very inviting about new sheets. Picking out new sheets is fun,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy