Bennifer is officially official. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the world in July 2022 by legally tying the knot 20 years after the couple first became engaged in 2002. Their relationship ended at the beginning of 2003, and both stars went on to marry others, have children of their own, and live wildly separate lives. When it was announced they were back together in 2021 and engaged for the second time in 2022, fans wondered if they’d ever make it down the aisle. Now we know; they did it. Whether or not it lasts is a different story for a different day (though we do wish them a lifetime of happiness in their marriage), but fans are shocked. Ben Affleck really married Jennifer Lopez, and it has fans thinking about the other most shocking things the actor has done in his life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO