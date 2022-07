A couple of days ago, former Minnesota Vikings & New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph signed a one year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rudolph’s signing with the Buccaneers gives quarterback Tom Brady another experienced tight end to throw the ball to after Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. The only other tight ends on the roster with experience are Cam Brate and Codey McElroy. Brate is another seasoned tight end being in Tampa being with the team since 2014. McElroy has only played in one game in his career.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO