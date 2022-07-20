High demand for Bucs vs. Seahawks game in Germany causes massive spike in prices
There will be no reunion between Kyle Rudolph and the Minnesota Vikings as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the two-time Pro Bowl tight end will sign a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Rudolph spent the first 10 seasons of...
A couple of days ago, former Minnesota Vikings & New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph signed a one year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rudolph’s signing with the Buccaneers gives quarterback Tom Brady another experienced tight end to throw the ball to after Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. The only other tight ends on the roster with experience are Cam Brate and Codey McElroy. Brate is another seasoned tight end being in Tampa being with the team since 2014. McElroy has only played in one game in his career.
One of the more underrated additions that the Minnesota Vikings made earlier this offseason was that of assistant head coach Mike Pettine. This move by Minnesota is significant because it will take a talented defense that is home to the likes of All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, All-Pro safety Harrison Smith, All-Pro edge-rushers in Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson to a whole new level. However, maybe the most underrated reason for why Pettine was a great addition is because he comes from archrivals in Green Bay and Chicago.
It was learned this past spring that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will "host" the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Nov. 13. The game could see Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady become the first NFL signal-caller to start a contest in four different countries. Brady's...
CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians expect right-hander Aaron Civale to rejoin them in August after doctors confirmed he has a sprained ligament and inflammation in his pitching wrist, the team said Friday. Civale was examined this week by Drs. Thomas Graham and Jason Genin. The team said he is responding well to an anti-inflammatory injection and is expected to resume throwing this week. Cleveland will have a better idea of his return date as he goes through his rehab program. “They didn’t find anything they didn’t expect to find, which is good,” manager Terry Francona said. “When they numbed it, he had really good range of motion and felt good. Then, they injected it in that spot right away.” Civale was injured throwing a curveball against the Chicago White Sox on July 13. He pitched just one inning in Cleveland’s 2-1 loss at home.
Filling out the all-time Seattle Seahawks lineup is an interesting task to me. Take the role of ball carrier for instance. Shaun Alexander is the team’s rushing leader for both career and single-season yards. But anyone who remembers the back-to-back Super Bowl run in the 2013 and ’14 seasons will think of Marshawn Lynch as the team’s greatest runner. Alexander has over 9,000 career yards with the team. No one else has reached 7,000.
