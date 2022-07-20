High demand for Bucs vs. Seahawks game in Germany causes massive spike in prices

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians expect right-hander Aaron Civale to rejoin them in August after doctors confirmed he has a sprained ligament and inflammation in his pitching wrist, the team said Friday. Civale was examined this week by Drs. Thomas Graham and Jason Genin. The team said he is responding well to an anti-inflammatory injection and is expected to resume throwing this week. Cleveland will have a better idea of his return date as he goes through his rehab program. “They didn’t find anything they didn’t expect to find, which is good,” manager Terry Francona said. “When they numbed it, he had really good range of motion and felt good. Then, they injected it in that spot right away.” Civale was injured throwing a curveball against the Chicago White Sox on July 13. He pitched just one inning in Cleveland’s 2-1 loss at home.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO