Gather round kids, let me tell you who’s REALLY responsible for the climate wars | First Dog on the Moon

The real story of January 6 isn’t what Trump did – it’s what he didn’t | Moira Donegan
What was Trump doing in those crucial hours when democracy was on the line, when lives were in danger, when our very constitutional system of government hung in the balance? Absolutely nothing
Republican Josh Hawley fled January 6 rioters – and Twitter ran with it
Capitol security footage of the Missouri senator spurred laughter during the hearing and spawned online ridicule
Rare original copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio sells for £2m
An original copy of William Shakespeare’s first collected book of plays has been sold for more than £2m at Sotheby’s auction house in New York. The First Folio, often referred to as one of the most important books in English literature, was auctioned on Thursday night and bought by a private collector.
Forgot your manners? Inconsiderate acts will make your blood boil - from sitting on an avocado display to dumping an empty Starbucks cup
'Manners maketh man’ is a motto dating back to the 15th century, but despite enduring hundreds of years later, some people just haven't go the memo. A series of snaps from around the world, rounded up by themoneytime.com prove that some people have no consideration for others, and they're guaranteed to make your blood boil.
27 Photos That Serve As A Terrifying Reminder Of How Much Of A Speck You Really Are In Our Enormous Universe
We're all just teeny little ants in an endless universe.
Woman humiliated when she learns why the landlord always stares at her through the window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend married a man who was popular with the ladies. She knew about his past, of course, but she didn't realize how his past would come back to haunt her until she found out why his landlord kept looking at her through the window.
Woman Left 'Embarrassed' Over In-Laws Not Meeting on Trip Splits Opinion
A post on Mumsnet has got people online talking about when couples' parents should meet.
The Guardian view on street art: on the rise in Leicester and beyond
British street art has been on something of a journey since its edgy, graffiti-led beginnings in the 1980s, when New York trailblazers became role models for guerrilla artists in UK cities. Back then, as part of a crackdown on illegal tagging in Bristol, British Transport Police raided an “aerosol art project” that later counted Banksy among its alumni. Earlier this month, Banksy was made an honorary professor of the University for the Creative Arts, and an exhibition of his work is due to go on tour.
Norris feels ‘lucky’ to race in era defined by Lewis Hamilton before French GP
Lewis Hamilton has defined an era in Formula One that will be recognised alongside those of other great drivers, the McLaren driver Lando Norris believes
‘This is a warning’: Spain reels from devastating blazes and heatwaves
Dozens of wildfires have devoured tens of thousands of hectares of land across the country over the past week
Woman Applauded for Refusing to Put Fiancé on House Title Over a Prank
"He shouldn't have been on the deed in the first place," one commenter wrote. "If [you] decide you still want to marry this fool, get a prenup girl."
Holidaymakers warned of Dover ferry queues; survey shows UK economy slowing – as it happened
Rolling live coverage of business, economics and financial markets as retail sales and factory surveys suggest UK economy losing momentum
Climate activists in Italy glue themselves to Botticelli painting
Environmental protesters have glued themselves to the glass protecting Sandro Botticelli’s Primavera which is on display at an art gallery in Florence. The activists, from the climate activist group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation), said the protest was the first in “a new season of actions” targeting museums. It appeared inspired by Just Stop Oil activists in the UK who recently conducted a similar campaign of protests in art galleries.
TV tonight: Jane Austen’s Sanditon is back to swoon period drama lovers
Sisters are swamped with proposals in the second run of this Austen adaptation. Plus: a Josh Widdicombe standup special. Here’s what to watch this evening
England beat South Africa by 118 runs to win second ODI and level series – live!
England thrashed South Africa by 118 runs to level the series at 1-1. Join our writers for the latest reaction
A bride whose hair turned gray when she was 16 is the star of a viral TikTok, and she hopes to help others embrace their natural beauty
A Florida bride whose hair naturally turned gray when she was 16 kept it that way for her wedding. Kadeja Jackson, 38, starred in a viral TikTok taken by her bridal makeup artist on the special day. Jackson said her relationship with her hair has been a journey but she's...
Woman and partner guilty of murdering her 15-year-old son
Sebastian Kalinowski died after weeks of abuse by Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski, Leeds jury told
More than 160m women unable to get contraception they need, study finds
More than 160 million women worldwide who need contraception are unable to access it, according to the largest study of its kind. There has been a huge increase in contraception use globally since 1970, driven by a major shift from the use of less effective, traditional methods to more effective, modern contraceptives, including oral pills, IUDs, and male and female sterilisation, the research reveals.
Prices fall as UK heatwave produces glut of soft fruit
Yields of cherries, strawberries and blueberries could more than double on the same time last year
'Red Flags': Family Fight Over Sister's Boyfriend on Trip Splits Opinion
A woman has asked for advice on Mumsnet amid worries her sister's boyfriend is controlling her after a tricky family holiday.
