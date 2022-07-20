ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'The lack of representation lately': Bengals question Madden NFL 23 edge rusher rankings

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals expressed disappointment via Twitter earlier this week with Madden NFL 23 when young star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who finished fourth in the NFL last season in receiving yardage, wasn't among the video game's top 10 receivers in terms of ratings.

Chase himself tweeted that the omission gives him "extra motivation."

On Tuesday, the Bengals again wondered about an exclusion from the game's list of top edge rushers based on ratings.

From the Bengals via Twitter:

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson finished last season with 14 sacks, fifth most in the National Football League. He added 3.5 sacks in the Bengals' four postseason games.

Hendrickson's overall rating in the game is 85.

The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith wrote last week that Hendrickson is the Cincinn defense's most important piece.

NFL Network's James Palmer said earlier this week on "GMFB" that he believes safety Jessie Bates is the second most important player to the Bengals behind quarterback Joe Burrow.

