Charlotte County, FL

Beyond BOOKS

By NANCI THEORET
Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENTURE INTO YOUR LOCAL library during storytime for kids and you might be surprised by the noise, noise, noise, noise (to paraphrase the Grinch), the squeals of dozens of children bursting into song and laughter, an organized chaos of dancing and movement — all perfectly acceptable and often-encouraged...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Florida Weekly

CLUB NOTES

PC Bug Club currently holds its monthly meetings using the Zoom format. The club invites you to join them online via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The featured speaker is Charles Flum, Vice President of the PC Bug Club in Naples. His topic is “Photography and Computers.” Mr. Flum has been taking photographs since he was eight In the past 20 years he has become more involved with photography, briefly going pro. This presentation will deal with how to enhance your photos on the computer or on your phone. The PC Bug Club is a computer and technology club providing information and education on computers and mobile devices. Meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month. Both novice and advanced users are encouraged to attend. If you would like to attend this meeting, call Don Beach at 239-455-1542 to receive the ZOOM meeting link.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Hot tickets across the state. » Jon Lovitz — July 21, Bilheimer Capitol Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Great Wolf Lodge splashes into South Florida

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Rooney family pledges $8 million gift to NCH Healthcare System

Local philanthropists Francis and Kathleen Rooney are making an $8 million donation to support the establishment of the NCH Heart, Vascular, and Stroke Institute. NCH Healthcare System plans to build the new institute on the downtown Baker campus and open by 2025. As longtime members of NCH’s Medical Diplomats Council,...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

2200 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3043 or www.originalshrimpdock.com. The Original Shrimp Dock, a sister restaurant to Parrot Key Caribbean Grill, is as much a music venue as it is a home for food. The menu has plenty of bar and comfort fare — cheese curds, anyone? Plus wings, tacos, burgers and other sandwiches, and a dish or two sporting its shrimp. As for the entertainment, the Original Shrimp Dock offers music on two stages nightly. Dueling Pianos, anyone? That’s every Friday and Saturday.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank provides cost of living adjustments to employees. In recognition of the hard work and dedication of team members, Sanibel Captiva Community Bank announced a company wide cost of living adjustment to benefit employees. Due to the rise in the cost of living, expenses and a desire to retain, as well as attract, employees, the board of directors unanimously voted to implement the change effective this month.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

THE ULTIMATE WATERSIDE ESTATE

KNOWN LOCALLY AS THE “PINK house,” a waterfront home at 1350 Jewel Box Ave. in Naples has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022. The online promotion runs through Aug. 2 at www.HGTV.com and showcases homes for sale in eight categories:. Amazing Kitchens.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Two Collier high school students selected as 2022 Student Leaders

Bank of America announced two Southwest Florida high school seniors were selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week summer internship providing students with firsthand experience in serving their communities. Started in 2004, the prestigious, paid internship recognizes 300 community focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually and offers sessions in workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local nonprofits, including Champions for Learning. As part of the program, they will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

‘Ding’ Darling Photo Contest now open for entries

July 15 marked the opening of the 30th annual “Ding” Darling Amateur Photo Contest. Deadline for submission is Sept. 15; all entries must be submitted electronically. Cash award prizes are $300 for first place, $225 for second, and $175 for third. The contest, sponsored by the “Ding” Darling...
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

Rare condo perfect for downtown living

Have you been thinking of making your move to downtown Fort Myers? Now is your chance to live in the vibrant neighborhood and own a rarely available three-bed two-bath condo end unit condo overlooking the beautiful Caloosahatchee River and city of Fort Myers. Stunning sunsets and a million-dollar view await on the lanai at 2350 W. First St., #705. The unit is located in First Harbour Towers — one of the first mid-century modern buildings in Fort Myers designed by Robert Matts.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Sea Salt celebrates National Tequila Day on Sunday, July 24, with a cocktail special. The Blueberry Jalapeño Margarita features Blanco tequila, fresh blueberry, jalapeño, lime and Himalayan pink salt. The drink is priced at $18. 1186 Third St. S., Naples; 239-434-7258; seasaltnaples.com. The Wine Store hosts a wine...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Lee Health launches new podcast

Being the major destination for health care for our community and the largest employer in Lee County, our team at Lee Health wants to serve as role models for our families, friends and neighbors. Two of our team members — Brian Hubbard, manager, Marketing & Brand Management, and Carrie Bloemers, director, Healthy Life Center- Education and Navigation — saw an opportunity to create a podcast to foster connectedness between our employees and the community. Their podcast, “Living the Healthy Life,” does that while covering the latest on health and wellness.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: The Firestone Grill Room, 2224 Bay St., Fort Myers; 239-334-3473; www.firestonefl.com. The Price: Half-price sushi rolls and select bottles of wines on Tuesdays. The Details: Swank restaurants can prove affordable — if you shop their specials. Firestone’s half-priced Tuesday deals are limited but can make dining out on a weeknight worthwhile.
FORT MYERS, FL

