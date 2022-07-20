One Book South Dakota Author Event

Continuing our focus on the South Dakota wheat harvest. Caren Assman with the South Dakota Wheat Growers Association indicated the average yields may be a bit lower than previous years, yet she still considers this year’s harvest as a good crop. Assman says a good portion of South Dakota’s wheat is marketed to Minnesota, where it is ground for flour purposes. She also talks about an economic development opportunity involving South Dakota’s wheat. In terms of the next farm bill legislation, Assman says most wheat growers want to see a “status quo” situation.
