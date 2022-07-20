One Book South Dakota Author Event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by two in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, two more people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,947 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and one woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (1). One new death was reported in the following counties: Fall River and Pennington.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO