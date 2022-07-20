ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

One Book South Dakota Author Event

aberdeen.sd.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Book South Dakota Author Event In the 2022 One Book South Dakota selection, “Our History Is the Future,” author Nick Estes places the Indigenous-led movement to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline into historical...

www.aberdeen.sd.us

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota top in the nation for family-owned businesses

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a recent report by OnDeck, 43% of businesses in South Dakota are family-owned, making it the leading state in the nation for family-owned businesses. Ken’s SuperFair Foods, Thunder Road, Steven Lust Automotive and Centennial Homes are just a few examples of family-owned...
ABERDEEN, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Makes a Quick Appearance in Vampire Sitcom

The delightful comedy show What We Do in the Shadows returned to FX and Hulu with new episodes recently. In the season premiere, South Dakota makes a brief, very brief, cameo. What We Do in the Shadows is a series created by Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords). It is based on a movie of the same name by Clement and Taika Waititi. Yea, the Thor movie guy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

SD’s June 7 primaries now being questioned

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A group has filed freedom of information requests with the South Dakota secretary of state and various counties’ auditors in places where drop-off boxes were used to receive absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary elections. All of those requests from South Dakota...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
buckrail.com

Officials concerned about AIS discovery in South Dakota

WYOMING — Environmental officials are voicing their concerns after zebra mussels were discovered in a reservoir just 27 miles from the Wyoming border last week. Pactola Reservoir, located 13 miles west of Rapid City, South Dakota, in the Black Hills, is a popular boating destination for Wyoming and South Dakota residents.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aberdeen, SD
Entertainment
Aberdeen, SD
Government
City
Brookings, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
truedakotan.com

South Dakota churches suffering decline in affiliation and attendance

Anyone who attends church in South Dakota is probably already aware of a troubling trend afflicting religious organizations and churches across the state and nation: the slow but steady decline in church membership and attendance. It may be fewer cars in the parking lot, fewer people in the pews or fewer volunteers at charitable outings. It might be a pastor or priest who serves more than one…
RELIGION
wnax.com

South Dakota Wheat Harvest – Part 2

Continuing our focus on the South Dakota wheat harvest. Caren Assman with the South Dakota Wheat Growers Association indicated the average yields may be a bit lower than previous years, yet she still considers this year’s harvest as a good crop. Assman says a good portion of South Dakota’s wheat is marketed to Minnesota, where it is ground for flour purposes. She also talks about an economic development opportunity involving South Dakota’s wheat. In terms of the next farm bill legislation, Assman says most wheat growers want to see a “status quo” situation.
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

Feeding South Dakota needs your help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nationwide, it is costing families an average of around 10% more to buy groceries this year. That means more people may be turning to other options, like Feeding South Dakota, when it comes to getting food for their families. This isn’t usually a common...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Proposed ‘quiet zones’ would silence train whistles downtown

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A decision may come as soon as next month on whether South Dakota will proceed with setting up so-called “quiet zones” at certain railroad crossings in the state. Officials with Sioux Falls and Rapid City met Wednesday with the South Dakota State Railroad Board in Pierre to discuss plans of setting up these zones to cut down on the noise from train whistles coming through densely-populated areas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous
KEVN

South Dakota Tribes want Medicaid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tribal Nations across South Dakota are putting their weight behind an upcoming ballot initiative that they say will make affordable healthcare available to South Dakotans. With South Dakota being one of just 12 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, tribal Leaders...
POLITICS
KEVN

New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Health released its weekly COVID numbers. The state saw 1,514 new cases, 242 were in Pennington County, Meade 54, Lawerance 70, and Custer 22. We sat down with Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs at Monument Health about the recent uptick in cases.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter wheat harvest conditions in central South Dakota

STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Along with our extreme heat, winter wheat harvest is underway across central South Dakota. For some farmers, wheat harvest is going smoothly. But for others, there is not a wheat crop to harvest, as it was too dry for it to grow. On Scarborough...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases above 4,000; 86 people hospitalized

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by two in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, two more people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,947 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and one woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (1). One new death was reported in the following counties: Fall River and Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

SD Hutterite co-op accused of illegal grain transactions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened an official docket regarding South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative of Aberdeen. Commission staff are looking into soybean sales the co-op...
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s anti-CRT order still has lawmakers stirred up

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers from opposite sides of South Dakota’s battle over teaching divisive issues such as Critical Race Theory are raising questions about the Noem administration’s handling of a program intended for improving civics education in K-12 schools. A July 15 letter from the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Mosteller named interim director of South Dakota DCI

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has named Chad Mosteller as the interim Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) effective immediately. Mosteller has been serving as the DCI Assistant Director, Administrative Operations since December 2021. Mosteller worked as a college intern at DCI in...
WATERTOWN, SD
Mix 97-3

When Is The First Day of School in South Dakota?

Does it seem that this summer has just been a flash before us? Snap out of it! The start of school for some South Dakota students is less than a month away. Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice. Early morning band rehearsals at the crack of dawn. Teacher in-service days. And, trips to the store with mom to buy school supplies and new clothes.
EDUCATION
B102.7

High Praise for South Dakota’s Housing Market

Depending on who you ask, the housing market across the United States has been either a dream (for sellers) or a nightmare (for buyers) over the last couple of years. But one thing the experts who follow these kinds of things seem to be in agreement on is South Dakota's standing among the states with the best housing markets in America.
REAL ESTATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in South Dakota

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy