Woman killed by stray bullet in Denver

One of the only videos that exist from the night Denver Police opened fire on a suspect, also wounding six bystanders, was taken moments after the shooting by a man who is now talking publicly for the first time to FOX31.
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the north part of the city overnight. Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, DPD said officers found a man who had been shot near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and North High Street. That's located just northeast of the intersection of Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 70.
DENVER — A 21-year-old suspect who was shot by Denver police in lower downtown in the early hours of July 17 — where police also injured six bystanders — has been formally charged by the district attorney's office. Jordan Waddy was charged with three counts of possession...
A deadly police shooting in Globeville was one of three calls in the past week where officers shot at people involved. Police gave a narrative of a July 13 shooting near 49th Avenue and Washington Street.
Two bystanders who said they suffered gunshot wounds when Denver police officers fired shots in a crowded downtown area on Sunday say they are grateful things did not end up worse. Lori Jane Gliha reports.
A shooting in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood left one man dead, Denver police said Thursday. The shooting occurred at East 48th Avenue and North High Street in east Denver. As of Thursday afternoon, there was no word of an arrest. The medical examiner will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.
Decades after what was called "Colorado's Worst Mass Murder" an Ohio woman has come to Colorado to visit the site where her father died. It was Nov. 1, 1955, when a bomb brought down United Flight 629 east of Longmont and all 44 people on board were killed. The news...
DENVER (KDVR) — After Denver police officers wounded six bystanders when they shot a suspect in a downtown crowd, the department acknowledged that body camera video captured the incident. But when will it be released to the public?. On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department held a news conference and...
Ma Kaing, the 47-year-old owner of Taw Win Burma restaurant at 1120 Yosemite Street in Aurora (one of just two Burmese restaurants in the metro area), was killed outside her home at Hidden Brooks Apartments, 1313 Xenia Street, on July 15 after being hit by a bullet that came from New Freedom Park across the street. Kaing was unloading groceries with her family when she was struck; she was pronounced dead on the scene when the police responded just before noon.
AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
DENVER — A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer has been involved in a crash on northbound I-25 downtown. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at 23rd Avenue. Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD, confirmed a motorcycle officer...
Attorneys for the bystanders wounded in a Denver Police shooting downtown claim the officers violated state law in the shooting that wounded a total of six bystanders and a suspect. Rogelio Mares reports.
