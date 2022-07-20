Woman killed by stray bullet in Denver

Ma Kaing, the 47-year-old owner of Taw Win Burma restaurant at 1120 Yosemite Street in Aurora (one of just two Burmese restaurants in the metro area), was killed outside her home at Hidden Brooks Apartments, 1313 Xenia Street, on July 15 after being hit by a bullet that came from New Freedom Park across the street. Kaing was unloading groceries with her family when she was struck; she was pronounced dead on the scene when the police responded just before noon.

