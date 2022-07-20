ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Woman killed by stray bullet in Denver

 2 days ago

A community in the Denver area is mourning the...

9NEWS

Man killed in shooting in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the north part of the city overnight. Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, DPD said officers found a man who had been shot near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and North High Street. That's located just northeast of the intersection of Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 70.
FOX31 Denver

Law may require Denver Police to release shooting video

DENVER (KDVR) — After Denver police officers wounded six bystanders when they shot a suspect in a downtown crowd, the department acknowledged that body camera video captured the incident. But when will it be released to the public?. On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department held a news conference and...
Westword

GoFundMe Launched for Family of Burmese Restaurant Owner Killed by Stray Bullet

Ma Kaing, the 47-year-old owner of Taw Win Burma restaurant at 1120 Yosemite Street in Aurora (one of just two Burmese restaurants in the metro area), was killed outside her home at Hidden Brooks Apartments, 1313 Xenia Street, on July 15 after being hit by a bullet that came from New Freedom Park across the street. Kaing was unloading groceries with her family when she was struck; she was pronounced dead on the scene when the police responded just before noon.
9NEWS

Man found shot dead in vehicle in Aurora identified

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver motorcycle officer crashes on I-25

DENVER — A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer has been involved in a crash on northbound I-25 downtown. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at 23rd Avenue. Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD, confirmed a motorcycle officer...

