Aurora, CO

Loved ones mark 10 years since theater shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a decade since a gunman opened fire...

Aurora, 10 years later: A look back at the trial

FOX31 is remembering the victims, the heroes and those involved in seeking justice on the 10-year milestone of the Aurora theater shooting. George Brauchler, the former 18th Judicial District Attorney who tried the case, reflected on the trial. Nicole Fierro reports.
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Crime & Safety
Bomb threat at Capitol

CSP gave the "all clear" roughly an hour after a bomb threat was called in. DougCo police cracking down on expired license plate …. Denver police discuss recent officer-involved shootings. Aurora reflects and remembers 10 years after theater …. Sliding at Slick City. Armed suspects dress up, chase, rob victims.
Woman killed by stray bullet in Denver

A community in the Denver area is mourning the loss of 47-year-old Ma Kaing, a mother of four and refugee from Burma. She was shot by a stray bullet, and witnesses said the 911 response took 40 minutes. Courtney Fromm reports.
