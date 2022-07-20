Loved ones mark 10 years since theater shooting

FOX31 is remembering the victims, the heroes and those involved in seeking justice on the 10-year milestone of the Aurora theater shooting. George Brauchler, the former 18th Judicial District Attorney who tried the case, reflected on the trial. Nicole Fierro reports.
Attorneys for the bystanders wounded in a Denver Police shooting downtown claim the officers violated state law in the shooting that wounded a total of six bystanders and a suspect. Rogelio Mares reports.
CSP gave the "all clear" roughly an hour after a bomb threat was called in. DougCo police cracking down on expired license plate …. Denver police discuss recent officer-involved shootings. Aurora reflects and remembers 10 years after theater …. Sliding at Slick City. Armed suspects dress up, chase, rob victims.
A community in the Denver area is mourning the loss of 47-year-old Ma Kaing, a mother of four and refugee from Burma. She was shot by a stray bullet, and witnesses said the 911 response took 40 minutes. Courtney Fromm reports.
Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, starts the conversation about intimacy and shares a life-changing procedures for postmenopausal women and ladies dealing with side-effects from cancer treatment or incontinence. They have a variety of treatments that address internal issues as well as external issues. Becky...
Comments / 0