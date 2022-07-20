ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Owner of Jackson’s oldest operating restaurant looking to sell business

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The owner of a Jackson restaurant says he is ready to sell his 87-year-old establishment. The Mayflower Café is the oldest...

WJTV 12

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Jackson

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
