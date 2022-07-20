ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTE announces new office hours

 2 days ago
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle building.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s offices at 702 W. Lincolnway are now open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Customers are welcome to place classified advertisements, pick up a garage sale kit, inquire about their subscriptions and conduct other transactions during these hours. People who would prefer to call are reminded the phone number is 307-633-3102.

Thank you for connecting with us, and for allowing us to connect you with your community!

