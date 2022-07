This story appeared in the July 14 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call; 270-384-9454. Raegan Atwood knew her photo for the National BETA Convention had a good chance to do well against some of the best competitors. The Adair County Middle School student won the state title in Black and White Photography earlier this spring with a picture of her dog laying across the tailgate of a truck.

