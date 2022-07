PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With bipartisan support, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Respect for Marriage Act to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's an issue that divided local members of Congress along party lines.When five Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned a woman's right to choose an abortion, saying it should be a state decision, it seemed to undermine the constitutional basis for other privacy rights like contraception, interracial marriage and same-sex marriage."We found out that even though justices when applying for the job said they were not going to do certain things, when they...

