Albuquerque, NM

Paradise Hills little league softball to represent New Mexico at regionals

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Paradise Hills Little League major softball team is heading to the southwest regional tournament in Waco, Texas. It is the first time that Paradise Hills will represent New Mexico as the state champion, and the team is proud to see their hard work pay...

Comments / 1

Love New Mexico
2d ago

I heard about that game. Silver City girls my heart goes out to you. Heard you should have representing NM. Keep your heads up you will get there.

Reply
2
 

