During the July 13th meeting of Plymouth Township’s Council, the council members voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the Goldenberg Group, which owns the 47-acre Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting, to install license plate readers on the Metroplex property. In addition, the township and the property owner have agreed to split the annual fee (approximately $12,000) for the license plate readers with the township. Note that there will also be readers in locations around the property as well.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO