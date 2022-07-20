ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Read Between the Pines Book Club

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
southernpines.net
 2 days ago

Do you love reading and discussing amazing...

www.southernpines.net

Comments / 0

Related
southernpines.net

Cooking with Herbs

Herbs add flavor to our foods without adding calories. Come discover the secrets of using herbs and spices to prepare delicious food. With Janice Roberts, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent from the Moore County Cooperative Extension. Registration required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cooking-with-herbs-tickets-355156561837.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
southernpines.net

Scheduled Road Closures & Water Outage

The TOSP Public Works Utilities division will have road closures near the following areas:. There is also a scheduled water outage for Monday, from 8 to 5, for a fire hydrant replacement on Warrior Woods Rd. We apologize for the inconvenience, but closures are necessary for utility systems maintenance. For...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy