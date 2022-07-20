ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instructor deadline for Verification of Enrollment Rosters - Summer Session II, Section C

Financial Counseling Clinic Pop-Up

Come join us, alongside ARIVA, on our very first pop event!. Learn and get counseling on various financial topics and even get one on one help if you feel your financial question requires special attention. In this event you will be able to clear up any doubts regarding your finances!
Lehman College Launches Pioneering School of Business

On July 1, after 10 years of planning, Lehman College opened the first and only business school at a public college in the Bronx and Westchester. The Lehman School of Business is the College’s sixth school and the second launched within the past decade. The new academic unit was approved by CUNY’s Board of Trustees in December 2021.
