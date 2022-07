Wordle is a game that challenges its players every day to discover a different five-letter secret word and the only clues available are the letters used in previous attempts. Definitely, there are some tips and tricks that can help in general but the first word guessed doesn’t have any clues so many players look for the best way to start the game. A good initial guess can bring victory in a few attempts. On the other hand, a wrong initial word and you may have to use more tries than expected.

