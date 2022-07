BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The call you received from someone claiming that your loved one is in jail and that you must pay bond — to a Palm Beach County “Gmail” Account — is fake. But people are falling for it and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know it isn’t real.

