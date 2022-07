The third of five food giveaways planned for 2022 by the Grant County Christian Service Council is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, from 4-5 p.m. Brenda Maass, coordinator for Milbank’s event, says, “The giveaway will be held in the Living Word Lutheran Church parking lot on Highway 15 in north Milbank.”

