Back-To-Back Home Runs Give AL Win In All-Star Game At Dodger Stadium
Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton hit back-to-back home runs in fourth inning off Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin to give the American League a 3-2 victory over the National League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium. Stanton, the New York Yankees outfielder who graduated...
The Dodgers and Giants will resume their regular seasons tonight at Dodger Stadium. ESPN will be be broadcasting the first game of the series so fans across the country will get to enjoy the best rivalry in all of baseball. First pitch is set for 7:09PM PT with Mitch White set to take the mound for the Dodgers. Giants All-Star Carlos Rodón gets the start for the Giants.
Every years, scores of high school baseball players are drafted by MLB teams. Typically, high school prospects are bigger gamble than collegiate players that spent multiple years playing in the NCAA. Even the best high school pitchers sometimes convert to position players, or vice versa. The Dodgers have had several examples of the phenomenon in recent years.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants on Thursday evening at Dodger Stadium following their All-Star break.Right-hander Mitch White (1-2) will pitch for the Dodgers, against left-hander Carlos Rodón (8-5) for the Giants.So far this season, all five games between the Dodgers and Giants have been won by the home team. The Dodgers swept a two-game series in May and were swept in a three-game series in June.The Dodgers currently have a 60-30 record which is the best in the National League and second-best in MLB.The Giants have a 48-43 record and have won seven of its last nine games. They are currently third in the NL West, 12 1/2 games behind the Dodgers.Thursday night's game is set to start at 7:09 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals apologized Friday for “poorly articulated” comments about the COVID-19 vaccine after missing the team’s trip to Canada. Merrifield was among 10 Royals players who didn’t travel to Toronto because of their vaccination status for a four-game series against the Blue Jays before the All-Star break last week. The 33-year-old outfielder/second baseman has been a fan favorite in Kansas City. But backlash came quickly and harshly after Merrifield said “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.” He tried to clear up those comments before the Royals opened the second half with a home game against Tampa Bay.
LOS ANGELES -- The Giants and Dodgers had to come back from the All-Star break a day earlier than usual to play a nationally-televised game. They certainly did not disappoint. The Giants wiped out a five-run deficit with a stunning rally in the seventh and took the lead an inning later, but Mookie Betts gave them a harsh reminder that the best players in this rivalry currently wear Dodger blue. Betts blasted a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth and made a diving catch to end the top of the ninth, leading the Dodgers to a 9-6 victory.
The All-Star Game is the ultimate celebration of baseball. There's too many feel good moments to count from Tuesday's Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium. One that definitely stands out, much to the chagrin of first time Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin, is Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton's two-run moonshot to the left field pavilion.
In a stunning reversal just one month removed from comments made by general manager Mike Rizzo, the Washington Nationals now appear open to a Juan Soto trade after he reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension. That became public leading up to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game...
In addition to manager Dusty Baker overseeing the American League roster, the Houston Astros had five players named to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Yordan Álvarez, José Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander. Altuve withdrew from participating, and so too did George Springer, another member...
On any given night at Dodger Stadium, fans can spot a celebrity or two taking in a game at Chavez Ravine. Sometimes it's Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson behind home plate. It could be rapper Kendrick Lamar inexplicably sitting in the outfield pavilion seats dapping up Dodgers fans. Even Denzel Washington has been known to attend a game or two to watch the Boys in Blue. But on Thursday's nationally televised game against the Giants, Billie Eilish was in attendance.
Despite the National League All-Star team losing to the AL squad for the ninth year in a row, the All-Star Game went off without a hitch. Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin was tagged with all three AL runs, but Clayton Kershaw pitched a clean first inning in the first All-Star Game start of his career.
LOS ANGELES — In a FOX on-field interview moments before the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in 42 years, Clayton Kershaw promised to throw the first pitch of his first All-Star start as hard as he could. He estimated it would travel 91 mph. Shohei Ohtani, in a...
It’s not every day that you get to step into the batter’s box with a big league pitcher. But that’s part of the beauty of the All-Star Game. With so much talent on the field, they make sure to get you every angle possible. That includes this wild view of Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw striking out Aaron Judge.
