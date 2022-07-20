Four Arrested For Catalytic Converters, Shooting in Jurupa Valley

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle just after the 10 and 215 interchange in San Bernardino Thursday night. The incident happened around 9:16pm July 21, 2022 on eastbound Interstate 10 before the Waterman Avenue exit. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic log, the pedestrian was walking in the traffic lanes. Then seconds later a passing vehicle hit the pedestrian. When CHP arrived on the scene, they found a pedestrian that was hit and found unresponsive in the fast lane. With CPR efforts on scene failed, shortly after they pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

