Jurupa Valley, CA

Four Arrested For Catalytic Converters, Shooting in Jurupa Valley

By Contributing Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old man and three girls were in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting and a series of catalytic converter thefts in Jurupa Valley. Calvin Amir Matthew Polk of Jurupa Valley was booked Monday at the...

