ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Dodgers Clayton Kershaw Has Touching Moment With Young Fan Who Lost His Grandfather to Brain Cancer

By Michael Duarte
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw thought he was done answering questions from the media after starting his first career MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Then a 10-year-old boy walked to the front of the podium. Blake Grice, from Denver, Colorado had been waiting patiently to...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Pitching Matchups Set for Giants Series in LA

The Dodgers and Giants will resume their regular seasons tonight at Dodger Stadium. ESPN will be be broadcasting the first game of the series so fans across the country will get to enjoy the best rivalry in all of baseball. First pitch is set for 7:09PM PT with Mitch White set to take the mound for the Dodgers. Giants All-Star Carlos Rodón gets the start for the Giants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Watch Billie Eilish Dance to Her Own Song at Dodger Stadium

Although All-Star weekend has come and gone, fans can always expect to see a star or two out at Dodgers Stadium. The Dodgers started the second half of their season at Chavez Ravine against the Giants on Thursday night. Mitch White twirled five innings of one-hit ball as the Dodgers raced out to a 5-0 lead, only to have the Giants tie the game at five apiece in the seventh inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Dodgers’ Fan Favorite Mookie Betts Wears Airbrushed T-Shirt That Makes Bold Statement At All-Star Game

Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Mookie Betts may have made one of the most significant statements on race in baseball in years – simply by wearing a t-shirt. “We need more Black people at the stadium,” read Betts’ air-brushed shirt, which he wore before the start of the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night (July 19). The game, played in Dodgers Stadium for the first time since 1980, ended with the American League beating the National League 3-2 and with New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton taking home the MVP prize. It was Betts’ sixth straight appearance at the midseason classic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton’s Career Came Full Circle At Dodger Stadium

The All-Star Break has come and gone. The festivities ended last night as the American League defeated the National League in the All-Star Game for the ninth straight year, winning by a final of 3-2. It was a very briskly played game. The AL rallied from a 2-0 deficit and...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Clayton Kershaw
FanSided

Look: MLB All-Star Game attendance not a good look for Dodgers fans

The All-Star Game is supposed to be a showcase, yet Los Angeles had a tough time selling out Dodger Stadium for the event. Despite Clayton Kershaw literally taking the bump for the first inning of the All-Star Game, Dodgers and baseball fans had a tough time selling out the event, at least per photos. Perhaps it was a late-arriving crowd, but the proof is in the photographs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Mlb All Star Game#Los Angeles Dodgers#Nbc La
The Associated Press

Royals' Merrifield says he 'poorly articulated' vax remarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals apologized Friday for “poorly articulated” comments about the COVID-19 vaccine after missing the team’s trip to Canada. Merrifield was among 10 Royals players who didn’t travel to Toronto because of their vaccination status for a four-game series against the Blue Jays before the All-Star break last week. The 33-year-old outfielder/second baseman has been a fan favorite in Kansas City. But backlash came quickly and harshly after Merrifield said “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.” He tried to clear up those comments before the Royals opened the second half with a home game against Tampa Bay.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Draft Son of Former LA Rookie of the Year Winner in 16th Round

One event that flew under the radar a bit over All-Star weekend was the MLB Draft. For years, the draft was held in June, but starting in 2021, the league moved the draft to July to add some more sizzle to the All-Star Game festivities. Having the draft in July, rather than early June, also ensures that both college and high school ball players have finished their respective seasons. The Dodgers have built their dynasty in the draft, and this year, they made a small bet on pedigree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy