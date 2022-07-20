Watch: Dodgers Clayton Kershaw Has Touching Moment With Young Fan Who Lost His Grandfather to Brain Cancer
By Michael Duarte
NBC Los Angeles
2 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw thought he was done answering questions from the media after starting his first career MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Then a 10-year-old boy walked to the front of the podium. Blake Grice, from Denver, Colorado had been waiting patiently to...
The Major league baseball trade deadline is now less than two weeks away. And with teams making a major push for the postseason, looking at the trade market will be an important part of their success. That includes the Dodgers. For weeks now, we’ve heard rumors that the Dodgers would...
The Dodgers and Giants will resume their regular seasons tonight at Dodger Stadium. ESPN will be be broadcasting the first game of the series so fans across the country will get to enjoy the best rivalry in all of baseball. First pitch is set for 7:09PM PT with Mitch White set to take the mound for the Dodgers. Giants All-Star Carlos Rodón gets the start for the Giants.
Although All-Star weekend has come and gone, fans can always expect to see a star or two out at Dodgers Stadium. The Dodgers started the second half of their season at Chavez Ravine against the Giants on Thursday night. Mitch White twirled five innings of one-hit ball as the Dodgers raced out to a 5-0 lead, only to have the Giants tie the game at five apiece in the seventh inning.
Prior to Tony Gonsolin being selected to the National League team for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, Clayton Kershaw surprised him by paying for a session to get fitted and design a custom suit. Gonsolin unveiled his look on the All-Star Game red carpet at L.A. Live, stepping out...
MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Mookie Betts may have made one of the most significant statements on race in baseball in years – simply by wearing a t-shirt. “We need more Black people at the stadium,” read Betts’ air-brushed shirt, which he wore before the start of the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night (July 19). The game, played in Dodgers Stadium for the first time since 1980, ended with the American League beating the National League 3-2 and with New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton taking home the MVP prize. It was Betts’ sixth straight appearance at the midseason classic.
The All-Star Break has come and gone. The festivities ended last night as the American League defeated the National League in the All-Star Game for the ninth straight year, winning by a final of 3-2. It was a very briskly played game. The AL rallied from a 2-0 deficit and...
The All-Star Game was absolutely fantastic. The show that Major League Baseball put on couldn’t have been better, and Dodgers fans showed up in a big way. Getting to see Clayton Kershaw get his first Mid-Summer Classic start for the National League made for the perfect storyline. But even...
It shouldn’t have taken this long, but maybe it was always meant to be this way. Nothing has ever felt more right than watching Clayton Kershaw make his first career start in an All-Star Game at Dodgers Stadium. The All-Star festivities concluded on Tuesday evening in Los Angeles, and...
Aside from a National League loss, the All-Star Game went as well as we all could have hoped. Tony Gonsolin’s performance wasn’t exactly something to be remembered either, but the Dodgers put on a show in the Mid-Summer Classic. And Dodgers fans brought every bit of energy and...
The All-Star Game is supposed to be a showcase, yet Los Angeles had a tough time selling out Dodger Stadium for the event. Despite Clayton Kershaw literally taking the bump for the first inning of the All-Star Game, Dodgers and baseball fans had a tough time selling out the event, at least per photos. Perhaps it was a late-arriving crowd, but the proof is in the photographs.
The Dodgers could go out at the deadline and land a big-name starting pitcher. Alternatively, they could do almost nothing and still end up with a pretty good starting staff. The inevitable return of Dustin May and Andrew Heaney, both of whom are on the mend, definitely helps out with that.
It was a close call between which player heard the loudest boo from Dodgers fans at the All-Star Game. Obviously, every single Astros player and coach heard more than enough from the Dodger faithful. But when Manny Machado was introduced to the National League squad, the fans remained equally loud.
One event that flew under the radar a bit over All-Star weekend was the MLB Draft. For years, the draft was held in June, but starting in 2021, the league moved the draft to July to add some more sizzle to the All-Star Game festivities. Having the draft in July, rather than early June, also ensures that both college and high school ball players have finished their respective seasons. The Dodgers have built their dynasty in the draft, and this year, they made a small bet on pedigree.
When Clayton Kershaw scaled the mound Tuesday, the magnitude of the moment wasn’t lost on Shohei Ohtani. “He’s a pitcher I’ve watched since I was a student,” Ohtani said in Japanese. The 15 seasons in the major leagues. The first All-Star Game start. The game being...
It’s not every day that you get to step into the batter’s box with a big league pitcher. But that’s part of the beauty of the All-Star Game. With so much talent on the field, they make sure to get you every angle possible. That includes this wild view of Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw striking out Aaron Judge.
On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians announced that they have traded pitcher Alex Young to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations. The tweet from the GuardsInsider was retweeted by the official Guardians team Twitter account. GuardsInsider: "The Guardians today traded LHP Alex Young to the @SFGiants for cash considerations" Young...
The Juan Soto to the Dodgers rumor mill is officially turning. That was sparked this week when the Nationals superstar turned down a massive contract extension and news came out about internal struggles with the team. When Soto came to LA for the All-Star Game, fans went hard at their recruiting.
