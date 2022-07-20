Cecil County Special Olympics rebuilding

NORTH EAST — Cecil County Special Olympics Committee hosted a “Friendraiser” Saturday in an effort to rebuild the athletic competition program for the county’s differently-abled residents.

“We’re having this to bring attention back,” said Connie Muller-Thym, one of the forces behind the rebuild. “This is not a fundraiser. It’s a friendraiser.”

The cessation of sports caused by the pandemic, and the aging of older athletes and their caregivers, are among the reasons that the organization went into a forced hiatus.

Danielle Ward, another organizer with a Special Olympics athlete in her home, said there are probably 100 local athletes ranging in age from 2 to 70 on the existing list provided by the Maryland Special Olympics.

“We are working with Cecil County Public Schools, Bayside Community Network, Chesapeake Care Resources, and other organizations,” Ward said. “We are trying to rebuild a dormant activity.”

Athletes golf every Wednesday evening at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville. Every third Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. you’ll find them at Elk Lanes working on bowling.

“I do golf and bowling,” said Alex Ward, a Special Olympics athlete from Elkton. “I like bowling better because it’s fun.”

Athlete Earl Church also said he liked one sport over another.

“I’m good at bowling,” Church noted.

During the Friendraiser, the athletes and their families enjoyed a picnic in the pavilion at North East Town Park, played games such as croquet, soccer and corn hole, blew bubbles, tried to fly kites and took part in egg rolling competitions. Nothing was as popular as the the ice cream truck, however. As the truck rolled up to the park, everything came to a halt and everyone formed a line to get the cold, sweet treats on a hot day.

Muller-Thym said that next the organization would like to add bocce to their supported sports and are looking for more athletes, volunteers and sponsors.

To connect with Cecil County Special Olympics go to Special Olympics Maryland Cecil County on Facebook or send an email to specialolympicscecilcounty@gmail.com .