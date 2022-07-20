ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of dollars in jewelry was stolen from an armored truck parked at a rest stop near Los Angeles, officials say

Gems and jewelry worth millions of dollars were stolen from an armored truck parked at a rest stop near Los Angeles, officials said, setting off a multi-agency investigation. The heist unfolded between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. July 11 at a Flying J rest stop and gas station near Lebec, California,...

Click here to read the full article. A Hollywood-style heist took place near Los Angeles last week. In the early hours of July 11, thieves in Southern California made off with millions of dollars worth of fine jewelry and gems, reported the New York Times. The merchandise was being transported by a Brink's truck from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo to another trade show some 370 miles away at the Pasadena Convention Center.   The armored vehicle was robbed in the desert city of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the...
Millions of dollars of jewelry and gems were stolen in an armored truck heist near Los Angeles this week.Authorities say that a Brink's truck was hit in Frazier Park, California, as it went to a company storage facility.The truck contained jewelry belonging to exhibitors taking part in the International Gem & Jewelry Show in California, according to its director Brandy Swanson.Brink's said in a statement that there was less than $10m worth of merchandise on the truck, while Ms Swanson told Reuters that the figure was nearer $100m.She explained the discrepancy by saying that exhibitors undervalued their pieces for insurance...
