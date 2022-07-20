Glouster man’s community control revoked
A Glouster man has been sentenced to a maximum term of a year and a half in prison after violating the terms of his community control when he sold drugs to a Franklin County man who overdosed and died.
Brandon Keith appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday where Judge George McCarthy granted the state’s request to revoke Keith’s community control and sentenced him to 18 months in prison with two years of optional post-release control.
