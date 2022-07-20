ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OR

ATTEMPTED MURDER: THIRD BURGLARY SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING CAPTURED ON HIGHWAY 82 IN UNION COUNTY, OREGON

clayconews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION COUNTY, OR (July 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 8:38 A.M., a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway 82 outside of Elgin, Oregon. The individual, Demus Montez (36) of Hermiston,...

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Suspect Arrested in Union Co., July 21

On July 19, 2022, at 8:38 a.m., a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway 82 outside of Elgin, Oregon. The individual was later confirmed to be the outstanding suspect from Sunday’s pursuit and Officer Involved Shooting incident and was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Oregon State Police. The below-mentioned suspect was taken to the Union County Jail and lodged on the following charges: Demus Montez (36) of Hermiston, Oregon; Attempted Murder; Attempted Robbery 1; Elude On Foot; Unlawful Use of a Weapon; Felon in Possession (Firearm); Criminal Mischief 1; Reckless Endangering; Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation. This is an active investigation by the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police. Once the investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Union County District Attorney’s Office for review and any further releases. Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22181738.
ELGIN, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy fired after jailed person found dead

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Washington has fired a probationary corrections deputy after a person in custody was found unresponsive and died in a jail observation holding cell. Deputies said Faviola Valenzuela was arrested by Pasco police officers on March 12, for alleged destruction or removal of property and wasn’t cooperative during the booking...
PASCO, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Man Arrested in Elgin, Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A Hermiston man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with attempted murder following Sunday’s pursuit in Union County where shots were exchanged between the suspect and the Oregon State Police. On Tuesday at 8:38 a.m., a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway...
HERMISTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hermiston, OR
City
Union, OR
Union County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Union County, OR
City
Elgin, OR
State
Oregon State
Hermiston, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man uses jail phone to ask friend to pick up his drugs

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man was sentenced earlier this week on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, plus obstructing a law enforcement officer. The charges against Dane Marcus Forss, 26, came after he was arrested on February 5, 2021, on an outstanding warrant.
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Osp
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: Six-vehicle crash heavily delays eastbound I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — State Troopers are at the scene of a six-car crash on the eastbound lane of I-182 which has already delayed traffic for roughly an hour and hasn’t let up. According to a social media notice from Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol (WSP), traffic is still moving at a slow rate. The accident took place near the 4th Ave exit of I-182. Several people have been hurt in the crash but it doesn’t appear that any of their injuries are life-threatening.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wolf attack caught on camera

An Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employee was checking trail cameras in an 8,000-acre private pasture and found evidence of a wolf attack on Tuesday. The camera had taken photos of wolves harassing a 450-pound calf for several minutes. ODFW reports that the livestock owner searched on Wednesday and...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Officials identify human remains found near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has identified the human remains found east of Walla Walla on July 6 as 24-year-old Miguel Perez Barragan. Barragan's next of kin was contacted by authorities. He was reportedly living in Tri-Cities. The investigation is ongoing and further details will...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in stabbing of Sunnyside woman

Prosecutors charged a Yakima Valley man with second-degree assault in a woman’s stabbing on May 12. Miguel Almaguer Flores, 26, also was charged with felony violation of a no-contact order in the incident in Sunnyside. Court records initially listed Flores as a Sunnyside resident, but charging documents identified him...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mabton man accused of killing man outside his home

A Mabton man is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say he shot a man at his home Sunday night. Jon Ray Bonewell Jr., 47, is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail following a preliminary appearance hearing Monday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy