SNHD now offering online renewal for Food Handler Card

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Renewing a Food Handler Safety Training Card can now be done in the comfort of your own home with a new online renewal option.

On Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced that clients who took their food safety test in person at a Health District location after July 2018, can now renew their cards online, no appointment required. The new online process is available here.

Individuals should have their Food Handler Card number and expiration date ready when they begin the online process to see if their card qualifies for online renewal.

Those who did not complete the training at a Health District location, or completed the training before July 2018, are still required to make an appointment to take the renewal test in person.

The process for renewing a Food Handler Safety Training card includes:

Study and prepare for the test. Free training materials are available at www.snhd.info/foodhandler .

Go to www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/food-handler-safety-program/online-renewal/ to enter the Food Handler Card number and expiration date. Applicants that do not qualify for the online renewal process can make appointments for in-person testing at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/food-handler-safety-program/schedule-an-appointment/#/ .

Qualified employees can register for the renewal and online test.

Pass the test with a score of 70% or better. If the test is not passed the first time, it can be retaken as early as the next day. The retest fee of $5.00 will be added to the card fee at check out.

Pay the $20.00 card fee (and retest fee if applicable).

If completing online, print the Food Handler Safety Training Certificate to be used in place of the Food Handler Card / Health Card.

The certificate is good for three years.

To find out more information about the Food Handler Safety Training Card Program, click here.

