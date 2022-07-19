ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Construction Notice: Pavement Maintenance Project

Cover picture for the articlePaving work will begin on multiple City streets next week. Castillo Street, Mission...

Upcoming State Street Master Plan Contract Council Hearing

On July 26, 2022 City Council will hold a hearing to receive an update on the work of the State Street Advisory Committee and the State Street Master Plan consultant selection process; and consider awarding a contract to MIG, Inc. for consulting services that include a community engagement plan; technical studies on transportation, stormwater management, and utilities; an urban design framework; and an implementation plan with cost estimates, phasing, ongoing maintenance, and operations.
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara MTD service changes to occur Aug. 15

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara MTD's annual service change will go into effect on Aug. 15. Temporary schedule reductions were implemented at the end of April due to a shortage of bus operators, and the majority of the reductions will remain in effect through Aug. 15 due to the continued shortage, said MTD spokeswoman Hillary Blackerby.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tree Removal Scheduled on Milpas Street

The City’s Urban Forestry Program will be removing a Ficus microcarpa, Indian Laurel fig in front of the property located at 519 N. Milpas Street. The removal is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.
Santa Barbara Independent

Wind Power Added to Santa Barbara Grid

The 3CE electricity consortium that buys power for much of Santa Barbara County added 16 new wind-energy turbines to its resources on July 21. Located in Riverside County just outside of Palm Springs and operated by AES Corporation, the Mountain View Wind Repowering Project took out 104 older turbines to replace them with more powerful Vestas turbines.
visitventuraca.com

Quirky, Hidden, Unique Places in Ventura

We don’t have a Gum Wall – we prefer to keep our gum in our mouth – but in Ventura we do have two (sometimes hidden) World War II gun turrets on the beach, the office where Johnny Cash hammered out business deals, and the church that inadvertently led to Cash’s famed Folsom Prison concert. Plus, Perry Mason’s real-life office, a haunted adobe, and a memorial to the greatest surfing dog ever – a memorial that will happily remind you that there are so many good things in life.
Santa Barbara Independent

Knock, Knock: Health Ambassadors Begin Door-to-Door Surveys This Week

This week, teams of trained UCSB volunteers and Cottage Community Health Ambassadors began knocking on doors throughout Santa Barbara County — but with a special focus on the city of Santa Barbara’s Westside — as part of a special health-needs-assessment survey. Technically, two separate surveys were launched...
Ventura County Reporter

FRIENDLIER SKIES? | Airport director hopes layout plan, improved communication will settle turbulent relations with Camarillo officials

PICTURED: Camarillo Airport looking towards Camarillo. Photo submitted. Keith Freitas started out his new job as Ventura County Director of Airports in November by apologizing for a communication breakdown that left many people fearful that giant Amazon cargo jets could soon be charting a course to land at Camarillo Airport.
thelog.com

The Ventura Harbor Village Has Options for Summertime Fun!

VENTURA— This year’s summer theme at the Ventura Harbor Village is “Find Your Seaside,” as the harbor kicks off summer with its summer music series and new summer themed treats. On tap for summer by the sea is a new pop-up photo experience awaiting guests to...
signalscv.com

Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s New Interim Police Chief: ‘I’m Just a Footnote’

Marylinda Arroyo’s professional résumé is bursting with historical firsts. She’s the first woman officer in the Santa Barbara Police Department’s history to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant. She’s the first woman to make captain, the first to be elevated to the rank of commander, and now ​— ​as of last week — the first to be named the city’s interim police chief. Arroyo may also happen to be the first person diagnosed with dyslexia to run the department.
travelawaits.com

10 Inviting Santa Barbara Vacation Rentals Near The Pacific Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sunny Santa Barbara might just be the best city to visit in all of California. It’s a small city with great beaches, a friendly atmosphere, and many enjoyable diversions. Say goodbye to big city stress and enjoy a quieter life on the coast. It’s staggeringly easy to both get to the city and get around once you’re here.
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Solvang, CA

Also known as the Danish Capital of America, Solvang is a popular town in Santa Barbara County, California. The town is just two hours away from Hollywood. It has established itself as an all-year-round tourist destination for its delightful Danish culture and relaxing, laid-back atmosphere. Solvang has a lot of things to do and places to see from historical attractions, unique architecture, museums, antique shops, and restaurants. Not sure what to do or where to visit this idyllic and charming town? Don’t worry; we are here to help you. Here is a review of the 20 best things to do in Solvang, CA.
capitolweekly.net

Sea level rise, a wild coast and a trip to ‘The Ranch,’ a surfer’s paradise

A unique stretch of southern California coastline has remained untrammeled due to a mix of geography and private property. Will climate change destroy it?. The sea levels keep rising here, and when you get out of your car and walk the Golden State, you can’t help but think about what Californians will lose when irreplaceable stretches of its iconic coast get inundated and eroded due to climate change.
