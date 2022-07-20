ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

By WPEC Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) - Police officers responding to a 911 call found three people dead in a Florida condominium in what is being investigated as a domestic dispute. Police found three people dead Sunday night inside a unit at Paradise Cove Condominiums in West Palm Beach. Neighbors noticed a...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Father of wandering boy in Port St. Lucie charged with child neglect

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested the father of a young boy found wandering a neighborhood in Port St. Lucie by himself on Thursday night. A concerned citizen called 911 around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday after finding the child walking near SW California Blvd. and SW Beard Street. The boy appeared to be about eight years old. He's also non-verbal.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Tourist impaled by 100-pound sailfish in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A female angler trying to reel in a sailfish ended up getting stabbed by it in Martin County. It happened Tuesday morning near Sandsprit Park in Stuart. According to a report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the 73-year-old tourist from Maryland was two miles...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Smash-and-grab burglars caught on camera in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A pair of smash-and-grab car burglars didn't get very far with their new haul from a car in Port St. Lucie. A bystander with a cellphone captured the thieves in action in the parking lot of LA Fitness in St. Lucie West on Thursday afternoon and called 911.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Domestic Violence#Condo#Gun Violence#Blood#Violent Crime#Firetrucks
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 3 people found dead after blood seen coming from a Florida condominium

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people were found dead on Sunday in a Florida home after police received a call about blood seen coming from inside. The West Palm Beach Police Department said on Facebook that officers did a welfare check on a home on Sunday just before 10 p.m. after they got a call about blood coming from inside a condominium. The officers made their way through the condominium and found multiple bodies in one of the bedrooms.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Garage engulfed in flames in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A single family residence's garage was engulfed in flames and smoke on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units from Battalions 3 and 4 were dispatched after reports of a residential structure fire on Lexington Circle in western Boynton Beach. According to PBCFR,...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease arrested

SUNRISE – A Sunrise police sergeant caught on camera attacking another officer during an arrest is now behind bars.Sgt. Christopher Pullease was taken into custody on several charges, including battery on an officer and tampering with evidence.His arrest comes after new evidence was found during "a joint criminal investigation that was conducted by the Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney's Office," the agency said.The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty five days after the Nov. 19 incident. The department said he will remain "on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation."The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him. The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed.Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward detectives searching for man who faked crash to cover up shooting in Oakland Park

Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are searching for a man who attempted to cover up a shooting by faking a crash and then fleeing. On June 1, deputies responded to a call at the Days Inn Motel at 1595 W. Oakland Park Blvd. for what was initially a report of a crash with injuries. A white Chevy Malibu had crashed into a shipping container in the motel parking lot. When deputies arrived, they found the driver had been shot, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cw34.com

Detention deputy arrested for felony battery in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A detention deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after a complaint claimed he beat up inmates, the sheriff's office announced during a news conference on Thursday. "As you can imagine, as Sheriff this is one of the toughest things...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WSVN-TV

4 arrested in connection to road rage shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in connection to a road rage shooting in Hollywood. According to Hollywood Police, a man opened fire after, he said, another driver pointed a gun at him near North 21st Avenue and Sheridan Street, July 8. The driver who was shot...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Bicyclist dies after falling into street, being run over by towed box truck

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after falling off his bike and being run over by a box truck being towed along a Broward County street Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in the unincorporated central section of the county.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy