3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

SUNRISE – A Sunrise police sergeant caught on camera attacking another officer during an arrest is now behind bars.Sgt. Christopher Pullease was taken into custody on several charges, including battery on an officer and tampering with evidence.His arrest comes after new evidence was found during "a joint criminal investigation that was conducted by the Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney's Office," the agency said.The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty five days after the Nov. 19 incident. The department said he will remain "on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation."The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him. The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed.Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO