ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Inflation causing menu prices to increase

By Delaney White
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3cPY_0glp2sAu00

Inflation, worker shortages and supply chain issues are taking a toll on business owners across the country, and customers are paying the price.

Here on the Central Coast, Giovanni's Fish Market has had to raise prices by 20%. Owner, Giovanni DeGarimore, says it's the greatest percentage increase in price they've had in one decade.

"Our profits here, year to date, are down seventy-five percent," said DeGarimore.

Degarimore says the cost of workers is higher than ever before with most entry level employees making 20 dollars an hour. That combined with inflation and supply chain issues has led to a significant price increase for customers.

"The packaging, the cost of the product, the proteins, the oil that you fry the fish in right? Those are up one-hundred percent," said DeGarimore.

Oil has gone from 24 dollars per jug to 48 dollars per jug. Fish has gone from three dollars per pound to about seven. Packaging materials and beer cups have also doubled in price.

"You know you look at the inflation numbers, it's a little bit scary," said DeGarimore.

Customers are frustrated by the sky-high prices, but restaurants are just trying to stay in business and keep up with inflation.

"You've got sales down, you've got margins down and then ultimately that profit is down, so you know we could go on another probably year," said DeGarimore.

Giovanni's is far from the only restaurant increasing prices on their menu. In Pismo Beach Kraken Coffee Company has started charging more for alternative milks. Barista, Karli Mckee, says most customers are willing to pay the price.

"I think most coffee shops now have already had the standard of charge more for the alternative milk, so I think most poeple are pretty okay with it," said Mckee.

Customers are also willing to shell out the cash to crack a crab from Giovanni's.

"Well when you really want that piece of fish you're going to spend a little extra for that special dinner," said customer Mike Shultz.

"It's a splurge, but we're old as dirt! I'm 75, so how much longer am I gonna get it?" said part-time resident, Deb MacDonald.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBY News

Orcutt Farmers' Market returns

The Old Town Orcutt Farmers’ Market kicked off on Wednesday night. The market takes places on S. Marcum St., next to the Naughty Oak Brewery. The market had different farmer booths, artisan vendor booths, local food trucks, and a kid’s zone. The farmers’ market will take place every...
travelexperta.com

Best Hot Springs in Paso Robles, California

This city is well known for its fertile soil, and for the production of some of the best wines in the country, but many people make their way to enjoy the many hot springs Paso Robles has to offer. Hot springs have proven to be one of the healthiest ways to get rid of stressful daily life, whether you are looking for a retreat or a spa day, you sure are covered here. That’s why I’m going to list the best hot springs in Paso Robles, CA.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Pismo Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pismo Beach, CA
New Times

Field to Vase event transforms Arroyo Grande flower farm into a one-of-a-kind dining experience

At Ocean Breeze Farms in Arroyo Grande, the glass-enclosed gerbera greenhouse explodes with hues of gold, hot pink, and other vibrant floral shades. On Aug. 6 the space will be transformed into an elegant dining venue featuring chef Jeff Olsson of Industrial Eats and New West Catering in Buellton, and pours from local breweries and wineries, including Laetitia Vineyard & Winery in Arroyo Grande.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Inflation#Coffee Shops#Fish#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Krak
veranda.com

The 10 Paso Robles Wineries Every Aficionado Should Know

Napa and Sonoma are no longer the only faces of California’s thriving wine scene. The central coast is emerging as a key player of The Golden State’s viticulture and Paso Robles is at the forefront, producing some top-rated, highly acclaimed wines that even have the Brits and Europeans talking. Ideally seated between Los Angeles and San Francisco (perfect for a wine-centric road trip), Paso Robles has long been known for producing zinfandel and Rhone-style wines. There's a more rural, laid-back feel here compared to Napa and, more recently, even Sonoma, that makes for a truly authentic, intimate, and memorable tasting experience if you're fortunate enough to visit.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Enjoy exceptional food and service at Hemingway’s Steakhouse

Paso Robles’ newest eatery boasts a 1920s vibe and extensive menu. –Inspired by the legendary Ernest Hemingway, the newest eatery to open in downtown Paso Robles has quickly forged a name for itself as the place to be for an exceptional dining experience. Hemingway’s Steakhouse, with an interior lending itself to a 1920s vibe, boasts delectable food and beverage menus sure to appeal to every appetite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSBY News

California Mid-State Fair kicks off 12-day run

The California Mid-State Fair kicked off on Wednesday, July 20, at the Paso Robles Event Center. The fair will continue through Sunday, July 31. The theme of this year's fair is "Full Steam Ahead" as it returns to normal operations after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Fair organizers expect anywhere...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBY News

Big Lots! officially announces new store in Lompoc

Big Lots! is returning to Lompoc. The discount retailer was formerly located where Marshalls is now but closed years ago. The store will be opening in the former Fallas building along the 1000 block of North H Street. Officials with the business say they are preparing "tentatively" for a winter...
LOMPOC, CA
vinepair.com

My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

Wine names are complicated. On one hand they can simplify things, making it easier to remember — and ask for — a particular wine. But they can also be a red flag and potential turnoff: Have the marketing folks created a name to enhance the impression of a mediocre wine, appealing to those who might buy a bottle simply because of its label? It’s been done countless times.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy