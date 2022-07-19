‘Good Samaritan’ Elisjsha Dicken who shot dead Indiana shooter pictured after gunman Jonathan Sapirman’s deadly rampage

A YOUNG man is being called a "Good Samaritan" after killing a gunman who took three lives inside of an Indiana mall.

Jonathan Sapirman, 20, opened fire on Sunday, July 17, killing 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and 30-year-old Victor Gomez.

The suspect was shot dead by 22-year-old Good Samaritan Elisjsha Dicken, who is pictured Credit: Dicken Family

Police have identified the Greenwood Park Mall shooter as Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20 Credit: Greenwood Police

First-responders raced to the scene after Jonathan Sapirman opened fire at an Indiana mall

The Greenwood Park mall shooter killed three people before Elisjsha Dicken shot and killed the suspect

Elisjsha Dicken, 22, became a hero during this tragic event when he took out his gun and killed Sapirman.

"[Dicken's] actions were nothing short of heroic. He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun and was very proficient," Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said.

Dicken is represented by attorney Guy Relford.

Relford said in a statement: "I am proud to serve as Eli Dicken's attorney and spokesperson."

"He is a true American hero who saved countless lives during a horrific event that could have been so much worse if not for Eli's courage, preparedness and willingness to protect others."

He continued: "Because we want to respect the on-going criminal investigation by Greenwood PD & take time to honor the 3 innocent lives lost, we won't be making any substantive comments on Sunday's events until after the authorities' investigation is closed."

Moments before the heroic act

Cops were called around 6pm local time on Sunday, July 17, 2022, to respond to an active shooter at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood - a suburb south of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The mass shooter killed three and wounded two others before he was shot dead by 22-year-old Good Samaritan Elisjsha Dicken, Ison said.

A 12-year-old girl was among those injured, police said.

Officials revealed Sapirman, who is from Greenwood and has a juvenile police record, arrived at the mall's food court at 4.54pm before going into the restroom and staying there for over an hour.

When he emerged from the restroom at 5.56pm, he started shooting people, officials said.

Sapirman was armed with two rifles and a handgun, but only used one of the rifles, according to authorities.

He had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Sapirman's moves before the mall

Police added the gunman left his job at a warehouse in May 2022 and said they are investigating reports he was set to be evicted from his apartment.

According to people who knew him, Sapirman had been shooting at a local gun range before the mass shooting at the mall.

Police also said they found a laptop inside an oven which was turned on when they searched the suspect's apartment.

The laptop was damaged and will be examined by the FBI at Quantico, officials said.

The suspect's cell phone was found in the mall bathroom's toilet, police added.

He reportedly walked to the mall.