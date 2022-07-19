ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basil Zempilas is left shattered after getting booted from Channel Seven's This Is Your Life special for Ian Thorpe

By A. James
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Basil Zempilas was crushed after learning he'd been edited out of an episode of This is Your Life dedicated to Olympic champion Ian Thorpe.

The broadcaster and Lord Mayor of Perth, 50, spoke of the embarrassing saga on Triple M Breakfast with Basil & Xav on Tuesday morning.

He learned via an email from a Channel Seven producer that his contributions to the show had been left on the cutting room floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftIKU_0glp0gtq00
Basil Zempilas (pictured on November 3, 2020, in Perth) was crushed after learning he'd been edited out of an episode of This is Your Life dedicated to Olympic champion Ian Thorpe 

'How will I tell my kids?' Zempilas said as he recounted the humiliating rejection.

But fortunately he received another email two days later informing him was back on the show.

'Never give up, kids. Never stop believing,' he joked.

Zempilas recounted his rollercoaster of emotions as he read out the message he received from the producer against the background of sad music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAjw7_0glp0gtq00
The broadcaster and Lord Mayor of Perth, 50, spoke of the embarrassing saga on Triple M Breakfast with Basil & Xav on Tuesday morning. (Right: radio host Xavier Ellis)

'Unfortunately due to the time restrictions we haven’t been able to include your contribution in the final edit,' he quoted the email as saying.

He then told his co-host Xavier Ellis: 'I always say to people around me, "The mark of a man is how you handle disappointment."

'So I had to put on a brave face and I had to put on a stiff upper lip, but I was a shattered and broken man. I don't mind admitting it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXwcL_0glp0gtq00
Zempilas learned via an email from a Seven producer that his contributions to the show had been left on the cutting room floor. (Pictured: Thorpe and host Mel Doyle on This Is Your life)

Ellis, trying to comfort Zempilas, suggested that perhaps his co-host's story about Thorpe was not good enough to make the cut.

'A lot of thoughts went through my head,' he replied.

Zempilas joked that his swift reinstatement to the program was on par with any victory in Thorpe's stellar swimming career.

This is Your Life continues Sunday, July 24, at 7pm on Channel Seven and 7plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQeM1_0glp0gtq00
Zempilas joked that his swift reinstatement to the program was on par with any victory in Thorpe's stellar swimming career. (Pictured: Thorpe at the Sydney 2000 Games)

