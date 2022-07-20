Smart Movie Show

Marvel fans got an unexpected update on Thursday, with the news that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be streaming on Disney+ later this week. The trio of films will be among the first R-rated titles to be streaming on the platform, something that has already left fans surprised, and wondering about what the decision could mean for Marvel films writ large. Reynolds recent took to social media to celebrate the news in a hilarious way, arguing that while Deadpool and Logan will be the first R-rated films on the service, "some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma." Accompanying the tweet were a series of fake R-rated title cards for films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bambi and The Lion King.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO