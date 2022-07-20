ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Smart Movie Show

murrysville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart Movie Show Jen, Max and Vic bring...

www.murrysville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘The Munsters’ and ‘The Addams Family’ Will Once Again Share the Screen After 60 Years, This Time on Netflix

After a lot of speculation, Rob Zombie’s The Munsters film is headed to Netflix this fall, and so is a new Addams Family project. Many expected the new Munsters film to head to Peacock since it’s Universal’s direct streaming service. However, there’s some speculation that the mixed response to the new trailer to The Munsters led to the project getting dumped on Netflix.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Wedding Every Weekend (movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Wedding Every Weekend follows Nate and Brooke, who are going to the same four weddings, four weekends in a row. Startattle.com – Wedding Every Weekend 2020. To avoid set-ups, Nate and Brooke go together as “wedding buddies.” But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. Wedding...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Murrysville, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Murrysville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Takes Issues With Deadpool and Logan Being the First R-Rated Movies on Disney+

Marvel fans got an unexpected update on Thursday, with the news that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be streaming on Disney+ later this week. The trio of films will be among the first R-rated titles to be streaming on the platform, something that has already left fans surprised, and wondering about what the decision could mean for Marvel films writ large. Reynolds recent took to social media to celebrate the news in a hilarious way, arguing that while Deadpool and Logan will be the first R-rated films on the service, "some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma." Accompanying the tweet were a series of fake R-rated title cards for films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bambi and The Lion King.
MOVIES
Deadline

Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby & Judith Light Among 5 Cast In ‘Out Of My Mind’ Disney+ Movie Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Rosemarie DeWitt (The Staircase), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Judith Light (American Crime Story) are set as leads joining Phoebe-Rae Taylor in Out Of My Mind, Disney+’s film adaptation of Sharon Draper’s award-winning novel, from Big Beach, Participant, Everywhere Studios LLC and Disney Branded Television. Also joining the ensemble cast are Michael Chernus (Severance) and Courtney Taylor (Insecure). Production is currently underway in Toronto.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Must-See Movies & TV Coming to Paramount+ in August 2022

Paramount+ is a growing contender in the competitive world of streaming services. Every month sees new additions to its extensive library of classic TV, big-budget films, and original content. The complete list of what’s coming to Paramount+ hasn’t been confirmed, but the streamer has already announced several of its biggest additions for the month of August.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
CNET

'Deadpool' and 'Logan' Fill Out Disney Plus 'X-Men' Movie Lineup

The Marvel library on Disney Plus got more Deadpool silliness and violent Wolverine action on Friday, as Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan came to the service in the US. The three movies are X-Men adventures and not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity. Ryan Reynolds' comedic Deadpool movies hit...
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Actor suggests several beloved Walt Disney classics need an “R” rating

Disney+ has finally made it into the realm of fanbase division with its announcement that beginning Friday, the streaming platform with feature films with an “R” rating, but one actor says the same rating should be given to several of Walt Disney’s most beloved classic films. On...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’: Scott M. Gimple, Terry Crews & More Tease AMC Anthology Spinoff With New Trailer – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. When The Walking Dead Universe’s Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple stopped by Hall H today ahead of The Walking Dead‘s final Comic-Con panel to introduce fans to Tales of the Walking Dead, he unveiled the first full trailer for the spinoff, which you can view above. Tales is an episodic anthology marking the fourth series in the post-apocalyptic zombie franchise—based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard’s comic books of the same name—on the heels of the mothership series and offshoots Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The six-episode series...
NFL
Variety

FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Sets September Premiere For Final Season (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The fourth and final season of FX’s “Atlanta” has set a premiere date for September, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day after air. Starring series creator Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz, the forthcoming season finds Earn, Alfred, Darius and Van back in their hometown of Atlanta after their Season 3 journey across Europe, with the overarching theme of the new season pondering whether the city has changed or if they have. The teaser highlights many references from the show’s 31-episode run to date, including the invisible car from...
ATLANTA, GA
thedigitalfix.com

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds celebrate Deadpool now on Disney Plus

The Deadpool movies and Logan are now available on the streaming service Disney Plus, and Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating on social media. Jackman posted an image of the two actors embracing each other, while Reynolds questions their status as R-rated Disney movies. On Instagram, Jackman shared a...
MOVIES
Collider

Original 'Gremlins' Star Zach Galligan to Return for 'Secrets of the Mogwai' on HBO Max

One of today’s early panels at SDCC focused on the anticipated animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. The prequel series tells the origin story of the devilish creatures that first came to life in the 1984 horror/comedy film directed by Joe Dante. The story will center around the family of a young boy who discovers fan-favorite Mogwai Gizmo and decides to take on the task of protecting it from evil spirits and monsters.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy