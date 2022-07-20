Sudzin Country

Jon Batiste, a cappella group Pentatonix, and legendary songwriter Diane Warren have delivered their first collaborative effort together with the release of “Sweet.”. Written and composed by Warren, “Sweet” is a song to help lighten heavier times. “‘Sweet’ is like a jolt of positivity right when we need it the most,” said Warren in a statement. “And there is no one who exudes more positivity and joy than the amazing Jon Batiste. To have both Jon and the greatest a cappella group in the world, Pentatonix on my song is a dream come true—just in time to make everyone’s Summer a little sweeter.”

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO