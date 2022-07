Here’s a moment you’ve got to see from Tuesday night’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game … but it had nothing to do with what happened on the field at the Midsummer Classic. After Clayton Kershaw pitched for the National League, he met with reporters. But right before he was set to leave, a 10-year-old named Blake Grice stood up to tell him something: His grandfather had died of brain cancer, but before he had, one of his lists of things he wanted his grandchildren to do was to meet Kershaw.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO