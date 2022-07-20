Clayton Kershaw helps 10-year-old boy complete late grandfather's bucket list item

LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday, for the 215th time, Clayton Kershaw took the mound to start a game at Dodger Stadium. On Tuesday, for the first time, he looked around. He arrived in Los Angeles in 2008, a lanky 20-year-old with a preposterous curveball who accidentally pulled on Jason Schmidt’s jersey before his first game with the team. He sharpened his legendary intensity here. He won three National League Cy Youngs here. He threw a no-hitter here. He made nine All-Star teams here—including this one, when for the first time he was named the starter. He befriended Sandy Koufax here. He learned he would be a father here. He inspired countless kids to add a hitch to their delivery here. He hurt his back here. He pitched through the pain here. He suffered half a dozen excruciating playoff losses here. He slumped by his locker in October and wondered if he would ever stop failing here. Last spring, he received his first World Series ring here. Some day soon, he may retire here.

