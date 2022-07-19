ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your A to Z Guide to Eco-Labels

Cover picture for the articleThe mission of my trip to the pet store isn’t to buy a new treat or chew toy, but to jot down all of the eco-labels and certifications I can spot within a short timespan. (I give it about seven minutes before the shop owner starts to think I’m crazy.) My...

foodsafetynews.com

Warnings about honey with ingredients that are not disclosed, including ED drugs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to four companies for illegally selling honey-based products that may pose a significant health risk to consumers. The FDA’s laboratory testing found that product samples contained active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels, including the active drug...
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
Business Insider

Utah's Cookie War: Cult favorite Crumbl sues two other cookie companies, including Dirty Dough, over packaging and branding, saying they are 'confusingly similar'

Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 and gained national success through social media. The company alleges that two cookie businesses are profiting off of its 'successful trade dress'. The legal battle has been dubbed the #UtahCookieWars on social media. Utah-based cookie giant Crumbl Cookies is suing two smaller cookie companies...
Real Homes

How to pick a good watermelon according to food experts

Knowing how to pick a watermelon should be simple right? Alas, even with watermelon season in full swing, heaps of them in grocery stores and at your local farmer's markets if they grow well in your area, you may know all too well how easy it is to come home with one that isn't as juicy and flavorful as you'd hoped. And above all, watermelons should be a total joy to eat. Packed full of vitamins and fiber, they're not all sugar, so if you enjoy them in moderation they're a healthy addition to your diet. Even if you overdo it at times... They are super hydrating so it's not the worst guilty pleasure come summertime.
Popculture

Kroger Recalls Multiple Pain Relievers

Four types of pain relief medication has been recalled by Kroger, and customers with families or small children should be aware. All four medications were recalled not for their contents, but for their packaging. Each one failed to meet the standards for child-resistant packaging, posing a risk of overdose to children or anyone else who is not cognizant of what they are taking.
The Conversation U.S.

Food expiration dates don’t have much science behind them – a food safety researcher explains another way to know what’s too old to eat

Florida’s outbreak of listeria has so far led to at least one death, 22 hospitalizations and an ice cream recall since January. Humans get sick with listeria infections, or listeriosis, from eating soil-contaminated food, undercooked meat or dairy products that are raw, or unpasteurized. Listeria can cause convulsions, coma, miscarriage and birth defects. And it’s the third leading cause of food poisoning deaths in the U.S.
WebMD

Lawsuit Alleges Eating Skittles Poses a Safety Risk

July 20, 2022 – Hitting pause on the longstanding debate over color preference for Skittles candy, a new conflict has arisen on the safety of the fruity vending machine staple. A California lawsuit claims one of the country’s favorite multicolored candies is “unsafe to consumers,” citing “heightened levels of...
Phys.org

France plans fashion revolution with climate-impact labels

Is it better for the environment if you buy a brand-new cotton T-shirt or a recycled one?. Recycling has obvious benefits, but the process shortens cotton fibres and so usually has to be mixed with some oil-based material to keep it from falling apart. Such trade-offs make it tricky to...
yankodesign.com

These bags that look like designer products are made from express packaging plastic

Plain, monochromatic bags might be the trademark of some designer brands, but more and more accessories these days are taking on more expressive and complicated designs. Some might even look like an incoherent jumble of colors, texts, and shapes, giving bags, shirts, and apparel some personality and energy. They almost scream, given their unorthodox mix of design elements, letting everyone in the room know and acknowledge their presence. Given those trends and expectations, these bags might be head-turners and attention-grabbers in the most positive ways. It won’t be until you take a closer look, however, that you’ll realize that these bags and purposes aren’t just eye-catching; they’re also an excellent way to reuse the growing mass of plastic waste generated by our newfound online shopping habits.
yankodesign.com

Eco-sustainable pods can be a workspace in the middle of nature

Having an enclosed space in the middle of a forest may be a dream come true for some people. I wouldn’t want to live there of course but it would be a good place to get away every once in a while and breathe in nature, literally. And if the said space is eco-sustainable and made from sustainable materials, that is definitely a plus, or rather a requirement. If you could bring said space outside of the forest to the concrete jungle, then that would be an ideal product.
Reader's Digest

What Is Fast Fashion—and How It’s Destroying the Environment

Let’s be honest, fast fashion offers a quick thrill: cheap clothes that allow us to quickly refresh our wardrobes and follow the latest trends. However, these same fast-fashion brands have a lot of skeletons in their closets. You know how when something seems too good to be true it usually is? In this case, those low prices are made possible by shortcuts that harm the environment and the people who make the clothes.
The Associated Press

Unilever Food Solutions U.S. Recalls Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Unilever Food Solutions in the United States is recalling approximately 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix because the product contains milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005631/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
