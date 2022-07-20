ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Trevino reveals great lengths he went to joke with Shohei Ohtani at plate

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Jose Trevino was mic’d up and made sure the Fox booth knew he was ready to chat about anything and everything.

The first-time All-Star catcher, after sharing the mic while going through each pitch with Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes in the bottom of the sixth, told the Fox crew, “You guys can keep talking to me” as he walked to the plate for his at-bat in the top of the seventh during the AL’s eventual 3-2 win over the NL at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

“Wow, I can’t believe I’m an All-Star,” Trevino said.

What ensued was getting to hear Trevino ask for the ball after his first All-Star hit — a single to right field off the Brewers’ Devin Williams for a moment he called “unreal.” He also shared his endearing interactions with Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who was picked off first base by NL starter Clayton Kershaw in the first inning.

This is awesome.

Jose Trevino & Nestor Cortes are mic’d up with each other and talking us through the inning pitch-by-pitch 🔥

(via @MLBONFOX ) pic.twitter.com/HnkG0SLz1q

— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 20, 2022

“He was just kinda hanging out and Kershaw picked him,” Trevino said. “That was pretty funny. I was talking to Shohei after and saying, ‘I didn’t think you were gonna run or anything.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah my gloves are in my pocket.’ ”

Trevino, 29, already has a bit of a rapport with Ohtani. He said his former Rangers teammate Kohei Arihara knows Ohtani well. Arihara would tell Trevino how to say certain things in Japanese and he would write them on his catching wristbands so he could converse with Ohtani when he came to the plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7fQu_0glovzvK00
Shohei Ohtani and Jose Trevino
USA Today Sports

“I think I asked him, ‘What kind of protein do you take?’ because he’s jacked,” Trevino said. “He kind of laughed at me and said, ‘How did you know how to say that?’ ”

The Yankees catcher called Ohtani unbelievable and a superstar but made sure not to disrespect his teammate in The Bronx, Aaron Judge.

Jose Trevino is just enjoying his first career #AllStarGame so much 🙏

Listen in to him mic'd up as he runs the bases. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/8sszuAe2HV

— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022

“I’ve been trying to talk to him and get to know him better,” Trevino said of Ohtani. “He’s one of the best players in the game … besides 99.”

Judge, Trevino and the Yankees have plenty to look forward to in the second half as they own the best record in baseball at 64-28 and a 13-game lead over the Rays in the AL East.

“We have and just enjoying it,” Trevino said. “This is a special thing we have.”

