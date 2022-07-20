WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

PC Bug Club currently holds its monthly meetings using the Zoom format. The club invites you to join them online via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The featured speaker is Charles Flum, Vice President of the PC Bug Club in Naples. His topic is “Photography and Computers.” Mr. Flum has been taking photographs since he was eight In the past 20 years he has become more involved with photography, briefly going pro. This presentation will deal with how to enhance your photos on the computer or on your phone. The PC Bug Club is a computer and technology club providing information and education on computers and mobile devices. Meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month. Both novice and advanced users are encouraged to attend. If you would like to attend this meeting, call Don Beach at 239-455-1542 to receive the ZOOM meeting link.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO