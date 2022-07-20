ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Hot tickets across the state. » Jon Lovitz — July 21, Bilheimer Capitol Theatre at Ruth Eckerd...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

CLUB NOTES

PC Bug Club currently holds its monthly meetings using the Zoom format. The club invites you to join them online via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The featured speaker is Charles Flum, Vice President of the PC Bug Club in Naples. His topic is “Photography and Computers.” Mr. Flum has been taking photographs since he was eight In the past 20 years he has become more involved with photography, briefly going pro. This presentation will deal with how to enhance your photos on the computer or on your phone. The PC Bug Club is a computer and technology club providing information and education on computers and mobile devices. Meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month. Both novice and advanced users are encouraged to attend. If you would like to attend this meeting, call Don Beach at 239-455-1542 to receive the ZOOM meeting link.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

2200 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3043 or www.originalshrimpdock.com. The Original Shrimp Dock, a sister restaurant to Parrot Key Caribbean Grill, is as much a music venue as it is a home for food. The menu has plenty of bar and comfort fare — cheese curds, anyone? Plus wings, tacos, burgers and other sandwiches, and a dish or two sporting its shrimp. As for the entertainment, the Original Shrimp Dock offers music on two stages nightly. Dueling Pianos, anyone? That’s every Friday and Saturday.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Entertainment
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Florida Weekly

Great Wolf Lodge splashes into South Florida

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Beyond BOOKS

VENTURE INTO YOUR LOCAL library during storytime for kids and you might be surprised by the noise, noise, noise, noise (to paraphrase the Grinch), the squeals of dozens of children bursting into song and laughter, an organized chaos of dancing and movement — all perfectly acceptable and often-encouraged behavior.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
travelyouman.com

Anna Maria Island VS Siesta Key- What’s The Difference?

You’ve probably heard of the beaches of Sarasota’s well-known barrier islands, Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, and Siesta Key, if you love the beach and are considering a vacation to Florida. Between Tampa and Fort Myers on the gulf coast, this group of islands outside Sarasota is widely renowned for its white sand beaches, turquoise seas, and small-town atmosphere. Many people are lured here while looking for Florida’s greatest beaches because they want to escape the busy, overly touristic beaches of St. Pete and Clearwater (to the north). In this Anna maria island vs Siesta Key comparison, we will help you to figure out what the best destination available for you to visit is.
SIESTA KEY, FL
Florida Weekly

Rare condo perfect for downtown living

Have you been thinking of making your move to downtown Fort Myers? Now is your chance to live in the vibrant neighborhood and own a rarely available three-bed two-bath condo end unit condo overlooking the beautiful Caloosahatchee River and city of Fort Myers. Stunning sunsets and a million-dollar view await on the lanai at 2350 W. First St., #705. The unit is located in First Harbour Towers — one of the first mid-century modern buildings in Fort Myers designed by Robert Matts.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $7,495,000 Incredible Architectural Home in Naples is Truly An Entertainer’s Paradise with A Multitude of Entertaining Areas

The Home in Naples, an incredible architectural estate showcases a warm and architecturally striking design in one of the most coveted residential areas of Naples is now available for sale. This home located at 650 Regatta Rd, Naples, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra L Malone (Phone: 239-218-7164) at John R. Wood Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New beginning for woman from Africa in a new Naples apartment

A young woman’s dream came true Thursday with her very own apartment after moving to Southwest Florida from Africa. Jacqueline Mengue, 21, has her own apartment in Naples all thanks to three local organizations. Mengue’s new beginning is a new apartment after battling years of hardship and homelessness. “I just can’t wait to see how that feels,” Mengue said. “To have your own bed, your own mattress…”
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpture Garden#Visual Arts#Arts Center#Submit#Bilheimer Capitol Theatre#Pure Prairie League#Florida Theatre#Gulf Coast Symphony
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
wanderwisdom.com

The Best Spots for Date Night in Naples, Florida

I live in Southwest Florida and always love to explore my local area to find the best places. Everyone loves date night, but sometimes it can get tiring going to the same place or doing the same thing over time. Whether you're visiting or live in Naples, Florida, there are many great places to visit for date night. Do you find yourself debating where to go, what to do, or whether or not your options will be worth it?
Florida Weekly

THE ULTIMATE WATERSIDE ESTATE

KNOWN LOCALLY AS THE “PINK house,” a waterfront home at 1350 Jewel Box Ave. in Naples has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022. The online promotion runs through Aug. 2 at www.HGTV.com and showcases homes for sale in eight categories:. Amazing Kitchens.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Sea Salt celebrates National Tequila Day on Sunday, July 24, with a cocktail special. The Blueberry Jalapeño Margarita features Blanco tequila, fresh blueberry, jalapeño, lime and Himalayan pink salt. The drink is priced at $18. 1186 Third St. S., Naples; 239-434-7258; seasaltnaples.com. The Wine Store hosts a wine...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridasportsman.com

Offshore Naples artificial reef

This was a dive in around 80 FOW at an artificial reef out of Naples/Fort Myers area. Speared some nice snapper at this spot along with some big porgy as well. Still new to this whole spearfishing thing so I miss some shots. Always right in front of their nose or right above the head.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

EDGE, a full-service interior design, cabinetry, closet and millwork company, announced the additions of two new team members. Luann Powers-Gliwski joins as an as interior designer. She is a multiple award-winning Naples interior designer with more than 20 years of experience. A graduate of Florida State University’s School of Visual Arts with a bachelor’s degree in interior design, she holds the National Council for Interior Design Qualification certification and is a Florida-licensed interior designer. In this role, she is responsible for working directly with clients throughout the interior design process. Johanne Vincent joins EDGE as project coordinator. She has more than 25 years of interior product design and fashion industry experience. Prior to joining EDGE, she worked in visual merchandising, interior design, sales and office management for various interior design firms and area retail boutiques. As project coordinator, she is responsible for several duties, including managing EDGE accounts receivable and payable; providing administrative support to the cabinetry team; providing bid requests; maintaining digital client and vendor records, architectural plans, price lists, catalogs, order forms, samples, and various specifications.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy