Rare condo perfect for downtown living

EDGE, a full-service interior design, cabinetry, closet and millwork company, announced the additions of two new team members. Luann Powers-Gliwski joins as an as interior designer. She is a multiple award-winning Naples interior designer with more than 20 years of experience. A graduate of Florida State University’s School of Visual Arts with a bachelor’s degree in interior design, she holds the National Council for Interior Design Qualification certification and is a Florida-licensed interior designer. In this role, she is responsible for working directly with clients throughout the interior design process. Johanne Vincent joins EDGE as project coordinator. She has more than 25 years of interior product design and fashion industry experience. Prior to joining EDGE, she worked in visual merchandising, interior design, sales and office management for various interior design firms and area retail boutiques. As project coordinator, she is responsible for several duties, including managing EDGE accounts receivable and payable; providing administrative support to the cabinetry team; providing bid requests; maintaining digital client and vendor records, architectural plans, price lists, catalogs, order forms, samples, and various specifications.
