Priyanka Chopra says she and husband Nick Jonas are working on 'TV and film stuff' together

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her entrepreneurial endeavors with husband Nick Jonas.

When speaking to Vanity Fair she shared that the two are 'developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together.'

The new parents, 40 and 29, have already ventured into business together, and the former Miss World revealed they have no plans to stop.

Priyanka Chopra shared that she and husband Nick Jonas are 'developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together'

She gushed about the partnership: 'I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold.'

But she noted that she won't be joining her spouse on any music tracks as she declared, 'I’ll never sing with him. No chance.'

Although she has some musical chops herself, she credited him with being a 'musical prodigy.'

Another collaboration they're currently working on together is within fashion, as they recently became partners in UK-based luxury clothing brand Perfect Moment.

The couple recently enjoyed a tropical getaway together in Turks and Caicos

The two, who married in 2018, don't seem to mind having a lot on their plate.

Their most important responsibility, however, is their daughter Malti Marie, who was welcomed via surrogate this year.

Nick opened up about their little girl and the time she spent in the NICU before arriving home in May.

The Jonas Brother described his wife as a 'rock' when speaking about the experience with People. 'I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri,' he added.

And the sentiment is mutual as Priyanka gushed to the outlet, 'He's an incredible son, brother, husband, friend and father. I don't know how I got so lucky.'

Last month the duo enjoyed a trip to Turks and Caicos, later sharing snaps from the holiday on Instagram

Last month the duo enjoyed a trip to Turks and Caicos, later sharing snaps from the holiday on Instagram.

Along with the carousel of images the beauty queen wrote in her caption, '#islandgirl #photodump,' and tagged her man.

There were plenty of PDA moments captured, as they shared romantic kisses on the beach.

There were plenty of PDA moments captured, as they shared romantic kisses on the beach

Nick also appeared on social media to give his wife a birthday shoutout on Monday.

'Happiest birthday to my [heart], the jewel of July,' he wrote in a caption for his 32.9 million followers to read.

He continued, 'So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.'

Chopra appeared in the comments to show her gratitude as she replied, 'Love of my life,' with a heart-eyed emoji.

After she spent over 100 days in the NICU, Priyanka and Nick brought their daughter home in May

