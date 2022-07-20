ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Network's James Palmer: Only Joe Burrow is more important to Bengals than Jessie Bates

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
NFL Network's James Palmer explained on "Good Morning Football" earlier this week that he believes safety Jessie Bates "is the most important person to the Cincinnati Bengals after Joe Burrow."

"The (Bengals) change so much what they do defensively throughout the week, from week to week, but also throughout the game," Palmer said. "And the biggest part of that is how you communicate on the field. He's the guy who sees everything. He's the unquestioned leader of this defense. ... Off the field I think he might even be more important. He's one of the best safeties in football. He's got 10 picks in four years in his career."

"I do think they should pay Jessie Bates. I think he's vitally important," GMFB's Mike Robinson added.

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway wrote last week that a source close to the situation said Bates has no intention of signing the franchise tag. He'd have to sit out the remainder of the NFL season if he doesn't sign the tag by Nov. 15.

The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith wrote last week that defensive end Trey Hendrickson is the Bengals defense's most important piece.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

