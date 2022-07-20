ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Jake Wightman wins Great Britain's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and becomes the first Brit to win the 1500m title since Steve Cram in 1983... as his 'robot' dad commentates on the win in his role as stadium announcer!

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline, Pa Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jake Wightman has won Great Britain's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon after winning the 1500m title - while his dad Geoff commentated on his shock victory.

The 28-year-old claimed the world title in Eugene on Tuesday night, which was announced at Hayward Field by his dad and coach Geoff.

Wightman won in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain's Mohamed Katir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dMyt_0glotRBA00
Great Britain's Jake Wightman won a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax680_0glotRBA00
It also became a family affair as his dad Geoff (left) was the stadium announcer commentating on his shock victory while his mum Susan (right) watched from the crowd

He becomes the first Briton to win the 1500m in 39 years, since Steve Cram's victory in 1983 and hopes he managed to break his dad's style.

'Dad can be a bit of a robot on the mic sometimes, some people say robot some say professional,' he smiled. 'I hope he broke that down today. It will be interesting to watch it back. My mum was in tears, at least someone was crying.

'I didn't hear him, hopefully that's because he was a bit emotional. One of the first things he said was "get ready for Commies (Commonwealth Games) now".

'I'm 28 now, I don't know how many more opportunities I will get to do this and I hope there is a lot more to come. I need to make the most of it. It's important to hit the milestone like this, seven, eight-year-old me would never have believed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHRSX_0glotRBA00
Wightman won in three minutes 29.23 seconds in what is the biggest result of his career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33f9Ny_0glotRBA00
Wightman was already the fastest man this year and went for the win with 200m to go 

'There are so many people who have helped me get to this point. My dad has coached me since I was 14 or 15. Every club coach from Edinburgh, Loughborough Uni, British Athletics have all played a part. The main thing is to now thank everyone who has helped me.'

Wightman was already the fastest man this year and went for the win with 200m to go.

Ingebrigtsen was unable to react and Wightman held on to take the biggest win of his career. World Athletics then moved the medal ceremony forward to Tuesday evening because the original one clashed with his flight home on Wednesday.

'I didn't want to leave this race like in Tokyo (2020 Olympics) where I didn't give a true account of how I want to run and how I believe I could run,' he said.

'The important thing was to be at 200m strong. I thought 'screw this, I'm going to give it a go'. If I ended up finishing fourth, I gave it a go. If I had finished second or third I'd given it a go to try and win. But I held on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVzLJ_0glotRBA00
He becomes the first Briton to win the 1500m in 39 years, since Steve Cram's victory in 1983

'Whatever happens in the rest of my career, I'm a world champion.'

Wightman has previously won European and Commonwealth bronze and only came 10th at last year's Olympics in Tokyo.

'The main thing of Tokyo was it was way more disappointing than people realise,' he said. 'I'm not a negative person but I felt pretty scarred by it. It was a real disappointing end to something which I thought was building up to be really special.

'That haunted me for a while. There were a lot of gaps which I realised needed filling, not just from the summer but the whole winter. We made those changes to come into these champs in a much better position.'

Dad and coach Geoff, who regularly commentates on races around the world and was the stadium announcer at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha and again at London 2017, announced the drama as it unfolded in Oregon with mum Susan in the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQpRf_0glotRBA00
Cram (No 325) won the 1500m goal medal at the World Championships in 1983 in Helsinki

'I've been doing his school sports day since he was about 11 because my wife's been his PE teacher,' said Wightman senior. 'So we've just taken it to a slightly bigger stadia, slightly bigger crowds and slightly bigger medals.

'I've been watching his races for all his life, since he started as a little kid in primary school and to come through and win a global title here of all places. The main thing is it made up for the Olympics.

'You only get one shot in four years. So I'm, very proud, very proud. He's putting in a lot of hard work. He's very meticulous in the way he prepares.'

He also underlined the need to be unbiased when announcing the runners and calling the race.

'We had some good 200m semi-finals, you just get into a certain groove. But each time, I'd think 'he'll be warming up now, he'll be into the final callroom.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEb3n_0glotRBA00
Wightman beat Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen (left) and Spain's Mohamed Katir (right)

'But then you've got to do the introductions and if I don't keep it neutral during the 1500m, I don't get to do it again.

'I've been doing 1500m since before Jake came on the scene. I'd love to do them. So I can't be biased, I have to be impartial.'

Wightman's team-mate Josh Kerr tried to set the tone ahead of the final by winning his semi-final.

But the 24-year-old was unable to threaten the medal positions and missed out on being able to add to last year's Olympic bronze to finish fifth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane beats ex-Liverpool team-mate Mo Salah to African Player of the Year award following Senegal's Cup of Nations success, with the Bayern Munich forward winning the prestigious prize for second time

Sadio Mane was named African Footballer of Year on Thursday after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated the feat when they secured World Cup qualification. Mane finished ahead of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah,...
FIFA
BBC

World Athletics Championships: 'Dina's bronze will be as satisfying as Doha gold'

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) The time was slower, she finished lower on the podium, but for Dina Asher-Smith this 200m bronze medal probably brought as much satisfaction as her gold from Doha three years ago.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Phil Salt will aim to shake up England's stuttering batting and fill the void left by Ben Stokes in their second ODI against South Africa... with the explosive Lancashire opener raring to go ahead of his international bow at Old Trafford

Phil Salt has the chance to shake up England’s stuttering batting when he attempts to fill the giant shoes of Ben Stokes on Friday. The Lancashire opener is set to play on his home ground of Old Trafford as England turn to the first of their bulging collection of big-hitting reserves to arrest the apparent decline in their white-ball hitting.
WORLD
Daily Mail

No Formula One driver has ever won after reaching 300 races - not even the legendary Michael Schumacher... so can Lewis Hamilton break the curse as the Mercedes star prepares to hit the milestone on Sunday at the French Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton joins an elite club this weekend and, as is his wont, he is determined to go one better than any of his fellow members. Here at Circuit Paul Ricard, the home of the French Grand Prix, where it is hot enough to fry eggs on the asphalt, he becomes only the sixth man in history to start 300 Formula One races. Kimi Raikkonen (349), Fernando Alonso (345), Rubens Barrichello (322), Michael Schumacher (306) and Jenson Button (306) lead the roster.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships.The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson.Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America.Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal best and championship record and added to her silver from the 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce second.BRONZE FOR DINA 🥉@dinaashersmith clocks a 22.02 in the 200m final...Proud ❤️#WorldAthleticsChamps #WhereItStarts #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/JiITBnkVBt— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 22, 2022Asher-Smith had already equalled her British record of 10.83 seconds when she came an agonising fourth in the 100m final...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Former England batter Jonathan Trott has been appointed Afghanistan head coach with fellow former Three Lions batter Graham Thorpe unable to take up the role he was appointed to four months ago

Jonathan Trott has been named as head coach of Afghanistan just four months after they appointed Graham Thorpe. Trott, 41, will join up with the squad early next month on the tour of Ireland with fellow ex-England batter Thorpe still too ill to take up the role. In March, the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cram
Person
Jake Wightman
Daily Mail

An Abba sing-song and pizza: England stars celebrated their Euro 2022 quarter-final win over Spain in style... now Sarina Wiegman's players are plotting another dressing room party if they can go a step further in the semis

England will be hoping next Tuesday's Euro 2022 semi-final brings another dressing room party after players celebrated their quarter-final victory over Spain with karaoke, dancing and pizza. The Lionesses endured a nervy evening on Wednesday as they went behind for the first time in the tournament when Esther Gonzalez put...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rehen Ahmed is the rising star who was called up to bowl in the England nets at the age of just 11 and continues to impress... now 17, it seems just a matter of time until the leg-spinner makes his senior debut

Rehan Ahmed has been England’s leg-spinner-in-waiting longer than most people spend on international careers. Ahmed doesn’t turn 18 until next month but will not be overawed if and when he finally makes his senior debut, having first been drafted in as a net bowler at the age of 11.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Somewhere along the line they'll get it wrong': Essex's South African spin sensation Simon Harmer has torn up the County Championship... now, he's ready to try and stop England's 'Bazball'

Simon Harmer ponders his chances of putting a stop to ‘Bazball’ and issues a statement of intent to England’s rampant Test transformers. ‘There’s going to be a lot of noise saying, “He’s done it on the county circuit, can he do it on the international stage against batters looking to be ultra-aggressive?”’ said the off-spinner South Africa hope can tame England this summer.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#World Athletics#Loughborough Uni#British Athletics
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton snubs Max Verstappen by failing to mention his bitter rival as one of his toughest F1 competitors over the years... with the wound of last season's controversial title defeat still raw for the Mercedes star

Lewis Hamilton snubbed Max Verstappen by pointedly failing to mention his arch-rival as one of the top drivers he has faced in his 299-race career. The seven-time world champion was speaking ahead of notching his triple century at the Paul Ricard track a 50-minute drive east of Marseille, where it’s about as hot as early-week London.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Place
Doha, QA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: I was homeless, then a refugee… now I represent England: The incredible story of weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet who will compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - the city where he was housed while seeking asylum

It is fair to say Cyrille Tchatchet has experienced an eventful eight years since he last appeared at a Commonwealth Games. ‘I was homeless, then I was a refugee, now I am a proud British citizen,’ the weightlifter tells Sportsmail. He is only scratching the surface of a...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

498K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy