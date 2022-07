The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking information on the owner of a mobile home that has been abandoned along a section of KY 778/Will Jackson Road in Trigg County. The mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. It appears the mobile home may have run off the roadway while being transported along KY 778/Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile marker.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO