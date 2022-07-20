ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Very hot on Wednesday with severe storm risk in evening (19 First Alert Weather Day)

By Jeff Tanchak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A south wind at 15-25 mph this afternoon will aid in temperatures surging into the 90s. It will be humid as well. The heat index could approach 100 degrees for a few towns....

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 22, 2022

We are still on track to be sunny, hot and mostly dry through the weekend. Today temps will be warmer than yesterday and humidity levels roughly the same. Heat and humidity hold through Sunday. That heat and humidity can promote some instability on Saturday, and we have to keep an eye out for a few thunderstorms popping up, particularly in SW Ohio. The rest of the state does not really see a significant threat over the weekend.
Sunshine across northern Ohio, temperatures stay warm on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is back to sunshine today. Fairly humid this morning, but the humidity level drops a bit this afternoon. High temperatures in the 85 to 90 degree range. A disturbance later tonight will trigger a few showers and storms. The threat will wind down heading into...
Weather Changes on the Horizon

Lake Erie weather swings at nature’s mercy. The sun-filled and pleasant breeze which accompanies this early afternoon is about to become tumultuous, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland, Ohio. We will see a hot day with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s across...
